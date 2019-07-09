Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
July 1
Luis Eurricue Torres, 18, of 220 Yount Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting. Torres was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 8.
Francois Bovell, 35, of 1063 Moir Mill Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule IV. Bovell was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 17.
A resident in the 1800 block of Delaware Avenue reported that she was assaulted by a known suspect. The investigation continues.
Frank William Holzkamp IV, 35, of 605 Briarwood Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for city ordinance offense. Holzkamp was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 29.
A resident in the 500 block of Cedar Street reported that someone broke into his outbuilding and stole a Toro riding lawn mower, red pressure washer, weed eater, orange back pack Husqvarna leaf blower, and a pair of hedge trimmers. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
July 2
Stephanie Rose Biggs of 815 Akron Drive, Winston-Salem, was served a criminal summons for assault and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Biggs was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.
Clinton Ryan Dean of 342 Wilshire Drive, Eden, was served a criminal summons for property damage. Dean is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 15.
Shadliek D’Shonte McCullough, 24, of 2168 Price Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. McCullough was placed under a $15,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 31.
Brittany Nicholle Wilson, 29, of 425 Greenwood St., Eden, was arrested and charged with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilson was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 15 and September 3.
A resident in the 800 block of Oakwood Drive reported that someone stole a weed eater and pressure washer from the residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Logan Everett Hatcher of 230 Hidden Valley Drive, Apt. 132, Eden, was arrested on a Warrant for Resist, Obstruct, and Delay. Hatcher was placed under a $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 31.
Matthew Leon Brode of 698 Linden Drive, Apt. 128, Eden, was arrested on a Warrant for Assault by Pointing a Gun and Shoplifting. Brode was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 15.
A resident in 600 block of Hamlin Street reported that someone broke into his residence and stole cash and a 75” Samsung television. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
July 3
Erika Mendoza Alcaraz of 223 Beddingfield Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Alcaraz was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
July 4
Nicholas Jared Ducharme of 708 Eastwood Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Ducharme is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 30.
Jerome Dale Bibee of 1006 Second St., Eden, was charged on a citation for an alcohol violation. Bibee is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 8.
A resident in the 100 block of The Boulevard reported that someone stole a Troy Bilt riding lawnmower. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Kyle Christopher Ligon, 31, of 713 Summit Ave., Greensboro, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Ligon was placed under a $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
Warren Sylvester Walker, Jr., 39, of 211 S. New St., Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 3.
Jerry Shelton, 41, was arrested and charged with drunk and disruptive and alcohol violation. Shelton was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 29.
Teresa Galloway, 58, of 408 Maple Ave., Reidsville, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Galloway is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 6.
Tristan McKane Simpson, 19, of 441 Wedgewood Court, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and consuming alcohol underage. Simpson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 6.
July 5
Joshua David Stophel of 508 Windy St., Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. Stophel was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 18.
July 6
Damien Kristian Martin, 39, of 1121 Willow St., Apt. A, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine. Martin was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 18.
Ricky Lynn Moxley, 56, of 210 Boone Road, Lot 4, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Moxley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
Joseph Cantrell, 50, of 1130 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with misuse of emergency communications. Cantrell was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 29.
James Algernon Cobbs of 372 Johnson Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Cobbs is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 20.
July 7
Phillip Ray Wood III of 231 N. Hundley Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Wood is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on October 10.
Clarence Evans Lee of 868 Sprinkle St., Reidsville, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Lee was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
Rachelle Przybilski of 305 Brown St., Delran, New Jersey, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Przybilski is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 29.
Timothy Antwan Martin of 2769 Cottage Place, Greensboro, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Martin was placed under a $225 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 31.
Shamorie Cobbs, 41, of 155 Blair Place, Danville, Virginia, was arrested on a warrants for driving while license revoked. Cobbs was placed under a $530 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 7.
Jessica Dawn Allen, 27, of 220 Woodland Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Allen is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 20.
Anwar Rashia Ellis, 22, of 220 Woodland Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and was also charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Ellis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 20.