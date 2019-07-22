July 15
A resident in the 200 block of Lenoir Drive reported that someone fraudulently used his bank account. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 600 block of Lynrock Street reported that someone stole a red and black bicycle from her porch. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone stole a Briggs and Stratton push lawn mower in the 500 block of College Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone stole an Xbox 1 S in the 100 block of Woodview Drive. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone stole a Black 9mm DB9 Diamondback handgun with a 3” magazine and a Dewalt impact driver in the 500 block of Washburn Avenue. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Tony Glenn Simpson, Jr., 48, of 611 Irving Ave., Eden, was arrested on warrants for assault and property damage and was also charged with possession of schedule IV. Simpson was placed under a $2,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 30 and October 22.
July 16
Jason Roy McLaughlin of 485 Yosef Drive, Apt. L, Boone, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. McLaughlin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 29.
Aquay Iykee Strong of 303 Shady Grove Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Strong is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 17.
Tyuana Shakoria Perkins, 19, of 108 Stoneybrook Drive, Apt. 7, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for assault. Perkins was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 7.
A resident in the 1700 block of South Avenue reported that someone stole her wallet from her vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A business official reported that someone broke into Johnson Motors, located at 325 S. Fieldcrest Road, and stole a Mac ½” air tool with cover, Central Pneumatics 1” air tool, black and gray battery charger, Sunex deep black 3/8” metric socket set, Grey 12” long refrigerate detector, and a blue and gray floor jack. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
July 17
Marissa Danielle Hernandez, 41, of 914 Central Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Hernandez was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 21.
Beverly Ann Clark, 50, of 218 Peter Hill St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Clark is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 17.
Kindra Parris Wheeler, 39, of Eden was arrested on a warrant for fraud. Wheeler was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
Daryl Wayne Cochran, 32, of Eden was arrested on warrants for fraud and failure to appear. Cochran was placed under a $35,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
Eden Police responded to Decatur Street and Riverside Drive in reference to a stop sign spray painted with graffiti. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
July 18
Dorian Bennet of 313 Sharp Road, Madison, was charged on a citation for open container. Bennet is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 19.
Kindra Parris Wheeler of Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 22.
Eden Police recovered a window air conditioner and Bible from 603 Henry St. The suspect had left the area. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 400 block of Wedgewood Court reported that a known suspect stole his Colt 45 pistol. The investigation continues.
James Sammie Hairston, Jr., 61, of 992 Washington St., Eden, was arrested and charged with drunk and disruptive and city ordinance offense. Hairston was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 19.
July 19
Vera Sands Parrish, 39, of 251 Periwinkle Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Parrish was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 12.
A resident in the 600 block of Riverside Drive reported that someone vandalized his property. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 800 block of Martin Street reported that someone stole packages from her Porch. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Rachel Regina Hairston of 2203 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Hairston is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 18.
Logan Deann Chambers, 27, of 209 Carroll St., Eden, was arrested on warrants and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Chambers was placed under a $5,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 5.
Justice Okaye Morgan of 1522 Salem Lake Road, Winston-Salem, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Morgan is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 3.
July 20
Clarence Jasper Gilmore, Jr., 60 of 407 E. Washington St., Greensboro, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony possession of cocaine, and alcohol violation. Gilmore was placed under a $22,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 3.
Morgan Boone, 32, of 3609 Primrose Ave., Greensboro, was arrested on a warrant for felony probation violation from Guilford County and was also charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boone was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 6.
Christian Deandre Williams of 810 Claymore Court, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 29.
Raymond Lee Light, 49, of 1745 Bethlehem Church Road, Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Light was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 15.
Phillip Lee Anderson, 51, of 827 Pitcher Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Anderson was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 20.
A resident in the 700 block of McConnell Avenue reported that known suspects stole a Play Station 4 and a Roku 32” television. The investigation continues.
July 21
Benjamin Wayne Church, 46, of 600 Victor St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Church is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
Kenneth Dwayne Pulliam of 138 Piedmont St., Eden, was charged on a citation for open container. Pulliam is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 5.
Barrie LaFrance Olverson of 202 Dameron St., Eden, was charged on a citation for open container. Olverson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 4.
Oscar Daryl Willis, 43, of 212 Knollwood Dr., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault by pointing a gun. Willis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 3.
Candace Michelle Bailey, 31, of 115 Greenwood St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bailey is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 5.
Jackie Jermaine Moore, 46, of 637 Irving Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Moore was placed under a $4,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 14.
Marcus Leclair Cardwell, 40 of 128 Shady Grove Rd., Eden, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Cardwell was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 23.