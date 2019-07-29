Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
July 22
A resident in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue reported that someone broke into his residence and stole his wallet and his wife’s wallet. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Clifford Lamonte Graves, 32, of 114 W. Moore St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for resist, obstruct, and delay. Graves was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
Eden Police responded to Johnson Motors, located at 325 S. Fieldcrest Road, in reference to a commercial burglar alarm. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 1200 block of First Street reported that someone stole the North Carolina registration plate from her vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Drew Chilton reported that someone stole a Stihl weed eater from City of Eden Public Works located at 1050 Klyce St. Another Stihl weed eater had severe damage as a result of another attempted larceny. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Kendall Danzel Washburn of 104 Lakisha Court, Madison, was served criminal summons for trespassing. Washburn is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 20.
July 23
Clifford Lamonte Graves of 114 W. Moore St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for fraud. Graves was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 31.
Joseph Cantrell, 50, of 1130 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for filing a false police report. Cantrell was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 13.
July 24
Kuna Kenta Gravely of 490 Mitchell Road, Axton, VIRGINIA, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Gravely is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 24.
Keaijah Monique Kellam of 111 Pony Place, Martinsville, VIRGINIA, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Kellam is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on October 22.
Brandon Lee Brown, 34, of 1228 Lewis St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Brown is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 30.
Anthony Lavell Fisher of 100 Leigh Drive, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Fisher is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 29.
Hunter Gent Carter of 545 Victor St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Carter is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on October 22.
Chasity Maynard Cobb, 40, of 11333 NC Hwy 87 S., Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply. Cobb was placed under a $1,263 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 8.
Michael Bradley Greer, 23, of 327 Cherry St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for order for arrest. Greer was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 12.
Landon Kyler Lanier, 16, of 911 Irving Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with vandalism. Lanier was placed under a $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 19.
Maria Vasquez Ordaz of 616 Long St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Ordaz is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 12.
July 25
Gabriel Rashad Galloway, 24, of 302 Roanoke St., Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant. Galloway was placed under an $11,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 16.
A resident in the 1300 block of Ridge Avenue reported that a truck pulled lines down near his residence, resulting in a tree branch falling onto his vehicle and damaging the vehicle. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
July 26
A resident reported that someone illegally dumped trash on his property located in the 1000 block of Sharpe Avenue.There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Tiffany Faye Pulliam, 30, of 729 Jefferson St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Pulliam was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 26.
A resident in the 400 block of Cedar Street reported that someone broke into his building and stole two Sets of Craftsman 100+ piece tool sets, Dewalt drill combo set, Sawsall and a reciprocating saw. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that she was assaulted by a known suspect in the 700 block of Davis Street. The resident was advised to obtain Warrants. No further to report.
Erica Jo Gardner of 422 Moir St., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gardner is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on October 2.
Joseph Odelle Armstrong, 55, of 916 Dundee Court, Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Armstrong is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 11.
Idrak Saad Jones, 43, of 616 Park Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant from Greensboro Police for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Jones was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Guilford County District Court on Aug. 20.
July 27
Brandi Gibbs Crews, 38, of 115 Chestnut St., Apt. G, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Crews was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 12.
Joshua Dillion of 723 Westwood Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Dillion is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 20.
Brittany Singer, 28, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Singer was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 7.
James Leon Murray, Jr., 30, of 115 Entrance Court, Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Murray was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
July 28
Michael Adam Moore of 271 Meadowood Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Moore was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 14.
Quinton Tyrell Frazier of 602 Denny Road, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Frazier is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 11.
A resident in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue reported that someone stole a 2017 225 CC red and black four wheeler from his residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Robert Russell Talley, 36, of 213 Portsmouth Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Talley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 11.
Warren Edward Hodge of 2929 Cottage Place, Apt. G, Greensboro, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Hodge was placed under a $412.50 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 5.