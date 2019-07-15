Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
July 5
A resident in the 200 block of Cedar Street reported that someone broke into an outbuilding and stole a Red Toro 42” Lawnmower, Weed Eater, and a Gray Bicycle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Timothy Wayne Martin, 46, of 149 Fieldcrest Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious injury, property damage, and was also served an indictment for assault inflicting serious injury and habitual misdemeanor assault. Martin was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 17.
July 6
Ashley Nicole Lankford, 34, of 1225 Hodges Farm Road, Preston, Virginia, was arrested on a fugitive warrant. Lankford was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 13.
Kristina Jeanette Ashley of 511 Church St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Ashley was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 31.
July 7
A resident in the 600 block of Patterson Street reported that someone broke into an outbuilding and stole a Poulan chainsaw, Husqvarna hedge trimmer, Troy Bilt push mower and MTD Weed Eater. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jakema Lister of 1026 Ga. Ave., Apt. 2, Eden, was served a criminal summons for communicating threats. Lister is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 23.
July 8
A resident reported that someone stole two batteries from 221 W. Kings Highway. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Mark Phillip Koehler of 509 College St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Koehler is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 8.
July 9
Shem Omshanthi Moody, 40, of 1917 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Moody was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 30.
Christopher Lamont Nash, 33, of 410 Glenn St., Eden, was arrested on an Indictment. Nash is scheduled to appear in Wentworth Superior Court on August 12.
July 10
Craig McConnell of 1510 Homeland Ave., Greensboro, was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. McConnell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 10.
A resident in the 600 block of Cedar Street reported that someone stole a Yard Machine riding lawn mower. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
July 11
A resident in the 600 block of Lynrock Street reported that someone vandalized her vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Neil Curtis Williams of 1104 Washington St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Williams is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 8.
A resident advised being assaulted on Dacur Street. The subject is familiar with the suspect and was advised to obtain warrants.
A resident in the 200 block of Greenwood Street reported that someone stole a Nintendo Switch Console from a residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
July 12
A resident in the 300 block of Johnsie Billie Harris Street reported that someone attempted to steal a Tatoo scooter. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A business official reported that someone stole a Snap On diagnostic scanner and Blue Point diagnostic scanner from Scott Automotive located at 613 Boone Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jordan Stephens Wray was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Wray is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 19.
Maria Vasquez Ordaz of 616 Long St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Ordaz is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 29.
Napoleon Sumler of 815 Clarkway Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Sumler is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 29.
A resident reported that someone broke into a residence in the 200 block of Short Morgan Street. The suspects were located and advised not to return to the residence by the resident.
July 13
Timothy James Swarts, 41, of 150 Holliman Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Swarts was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 30.
July 14
A resident reported being assaulted in the 700 block of Morgan Road. The investigation continues.
Mingo Diana Dzul of 517 Dumaine St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Dzul is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 24.
Timothy William Edwin Carter, 27, of 609 Elm St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor child abuse. Carter is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 31.