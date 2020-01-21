Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Jan. 13
Amanda Melissa Wall, 35, of 77 Morris Ave., Danville, Virginia, was arrested on warrants for felony breaking and entering and failure to appear. Wall was placed under a $14,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.
Dorian Dillard of 1108 Ware St., Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Dillard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 26.
Jerimiah Daryl Gann, 31, of 137 Old Mill Road, Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with felony possession of heroin and methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gann was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 22.
A resident in the 200 block of East Arbor Lane reported that someone stole Coins from a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
James Lewis Durham of 193 Garrett Road, Eden was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. Durham is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
Kayla Nicole Barley of 533 Washburn Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Barley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 11.
Patsy Lee Hodges, 33, of 392 Woodlawn Ave., Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hodges was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 14.
Daniela Martinez Perez of 204 Hollingsworth St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Perez is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 12.
Jan. 14
Tiffany Elizabeth Waters of 736 Jefferson St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Waters is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
Steven Creig Wilmoth of 540 Riverside Drive, Apt. 225, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule IV. Wilmoth is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 9.
A resident reported that someone stole a Husqvarna in the 400 block of Victor Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Robin Tatum Taylor, 43, of 488 Browns Chapel Road, Gibsonville, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear from Caswell and Rockingham Counties. Taylor was also charged with possession of schedule II and schedule V and possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was placed under a $36,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 13.
Two residents reported that someone vandalized their Vehicles in the 1000 block of First Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone vandalized a vehicle at 1000 block of First Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jan. 15
Carl Jeffrey Dillard of 613 North St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Dillard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 15.
Kelly Lane Broadnax, 30, of 214 Acorn Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin. Broadnax was placed under a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
Taylor Elizabeth Sayre, 22, of 615 Lynrock St., Apt. B, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and was also served a warrant from Michigan for parole violation. Sayre was placed under a $250,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 27.
Jerry Peele of 100 N. Franklin St., Reidsville, was arrested and charged with misuse of emergency communications. Peele was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 11.
Timothy Roderick Pickett of 1421 W. Fieldcrest Road, Apt. D, Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Pickett is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 12.
Jan. 16
A resident in the 100 block of Greenwood Street reported that someone vandalized a residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Morgan Taylor North, 21, of 148 W. Page St., Ellerbe, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II. North was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
Matthew Todd Campbell of 2031 Johns Run Road, Vernon Hill, Virginia, was charged on a citation for littering. Campbell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 13.
Regina Lee Shelton, 53, of 319 S. Center St., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shelton is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 23.
Janice Ratliff Underwood, 57, of 418 Lake St., Eden, was arrested and charged with trespassing and shoplifting and was also served warrants. Underwood was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 12.
Jan. 17
A resident in the 400 block of Morgan Road reported that a known suspect stole a .38 caliber Taurus firearm from a residence. The investigation continues.
Jamie Shane Donovan Chavis, 32, of 203 S. Fieldcrest Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Chavis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 4.
Kevin Hardy Smith, 33, of 302 Victor St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Smith was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 19.
Jan. 18
A resident in the 300 block of Wilshire Drive reported that someone fraudulently obtained Money from a bank account. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone vandalized property in the 100 block of Cedar Street. The investigation continues.
Akeyria Du-Mauria Fountain, 24, of 431 Drum Road, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Fountain is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
Phillip Hiller of 817 Manley St., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Hiller is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 26.
Amy Renee Allin of 113 Short Morgan St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule II. Allin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
A resident in the 500 block of Gresham Street reported that someone stole an HP computer from a residence. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Jan. 19
Jonathan Lamar Prince of 3749 Oakwood Drive, Apt. B, Greensboro, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Prince is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
Pindarius Verdonte Simmons of 2381 Willie Craig Road, Bassett, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Simmons is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
Otis Cunningham, 54, of 132 Murray Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. Cunningham was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
William Lee Ferrell Wells of 2152 The Great Road, Fieldale, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Wells is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
Michael Jamel Clark, 45, of 210 Coleman St., Apt. A, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Clark was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 25.
Tyki Deshawn Phelps of 515 W. Briar Ave., Liberty, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and consuming alcohol underage. Phelps is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 4.
Steven Dale Belcher of 6036 Frank Lane, Climax, was charged on a citation for consuming alcohol underage. Belcher is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 5.
Jan. 20
A resident in the 600 block of West Grove Street reported that someone stole the sticker from a registration plate and vandalized his vehicle. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.