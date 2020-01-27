Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Jan. 21
Lloyd Clifton Pulliam, Jr., 52, of 839 W. Warren Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Pulliam is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
A resident reported losing his wallet in the 600 block of South Van Buren Road. The wallet was located but money was missing from the wallet. The investigation continues.
Julie Kristin Tucker, 36, of 820 Ellisboro Road, Madison, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear. Tucker was placed under an $11,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 28.
Kornelia Nicole Carver, 20, of 622 Flynn St., Eden, was arrest and charged with aggravated assault and city ordinance offense. Carver is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
Jan. 22
Alexander Lee Pulliam, 22, of 913 Cherry St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Pulliam is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
A business official reported that someone broke into Tire Tek, located at 311 S. Van Buren Road, and stole money. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone forged prescriptions from Dr. Giunta’s office, located at 4216 Kings St., Alexandria, Virginia. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 500 block of Greenwood Street reported that someone broke into a residence and stole cash and jewelry. The investigation continues.
Jan. 23
Katherine Leigh Kingston, 38, of 6400 Old Oak Ridge Road, Apt. G14, Greensboro, was arrested on warrants from Pitt County for driving while license revoked and expired tags. Kingston was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 13.
Star Lopez of 1112 First St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communications. Lopez was placed under a $3,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 18.
Jan. 24
Mitchell Lee Joseph, Jr., 37, of 320 E. Aiken Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joseph was placed under a $12,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 6.
A resident in the 900 block of Washington Street reported that someone attempted to break into a residence. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Robert Curtis Miller, 23, of 607 Riverside Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. Miller was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 17.
Jan. 25
Kimberly Dawn Powell, 60, of 405 Monroe St., Apt. 6A, Eden, was arrested on warrants for shoplifting, forgery and fraud. Powell was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. Powell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 5.
Allen Lynn East, 61, of Eden was arrested and charged with shoplifting, larceny and disorderly conduct. East was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 6.
Ian Elgin Webb, 31, of Eden was arrested on warrants for assault on a female and failure to notify Craven County Sheriff’s Office of release from North Carolina Department of Corrections. Webb was placed under an $11,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 24.
Megan Shea Austin, 28, of 630 Lee St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Austin was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 10.
Teresa Davis of 233 Nance St., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Davis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
Jennifer Law Dishmon, 37, of 142 Wimbish Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, shoplifting and trespassing. Dishmon was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 5.
Jan. 26
Kayla Lynn Ratliff of 904 Blue Ridge Yacht Club Road, Bassett, Virginia, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Ratliff is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
Benjamin David Capps of 192 Elam Drive, Ridgeway Virginia, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Capps is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
David Ray Mabe, Jr., 24, of 602 Henry St., Apt. D1, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with resist, obstruct and delay. Mabe was placed under a $1500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 27 and March 5.
Briana Rodgers Isley of 1026 Ga. Ave., Apt. 1, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Isley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
Dorian Lemont Dillard of 172 Leisure Land Drive, Ruffin, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Dillard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
A resident reported that someone fraudulently used their identity to obtain cell phone service. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 600 block of Flynn Street reported that someone stole a catalytic convertor and jewelry from a residence. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Erik Jermaine Broadnax, 29, of 614 Roberts St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply and was also charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Broadnax was placed under a $215 cash bond. Broadnax is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 4.
Jimmy Anthony Harris, Jr. of 123 Roosevelt St., Eden, was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. Harris is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 11.
Kennedy Leanne Bullins of 418 W. Academy St., Madison, was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. Bullins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 11.
Trenna Cheyenne Stevens of 5818 Lake Russell Road, Mullins South Carolina, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Stevens is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.