Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Jan. 6
James Anthony Rosser of 208 N. Swing Road, Apt. 216, Greensboro, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Rosser is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
Allison Lynn Poteat of 50 Cardinal Lane, Candler, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Poteat is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
A resident in the 200 block of Kennedy Street reported that someone stole a lenovo laptop computer from a residence. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Geno Ashe, 40, of 2002 U.S.158 East, Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant from Caswell County. Ashe was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 12.
A resident in the 200 block of Adams Street reported that someone fraudulently obtained money from his bank account. The investigation continues.
Logan Everett Hatcher of 414 Turner St., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Hatcher is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 2.
Jason Withers Harvey, 36, of 400 Sherwood Court, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Harvey was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 29.
A resident in the 600 block of Linden Drive reported that someone fraudulently obtained cash. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation continues.
Jan. 7
Ashley Nichole Hundley of 513 Dumaine St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Hundley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 6.
A resident reported that a known suspect fraudulently obtained money from someone else’s bank account. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 300 block of Wilshire Drive reported that someone fraudulently used a social security number to obtain unemployment benefits. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 400 block of Monroe Street reported that someone broke into a residence and stole an LG 43” television and cash. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jan. 8
Torrey Tarell Simpson of 1107 Irving Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Simpson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 5.
David Leon Moore III, 24, of 156 Sterling Drive, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Moore was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
Jan. 9
Terry Lee Mason, 33, of 705 Taylor St., Eden, was arrested on a fugitive warrant. Mason is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 9.
A resident in the 900 block of Galloway Street reported that someone stole a Yamaha 400 from the yard. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
Jenny Leigh Slaughter, 39, of 441 Wedgewood Court, Eden, was arrested on a warrant from New Hanover County for failure to appear and was also charged with felony possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. Slaughter was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 28.
Kenya Thompson Yeatts of 610 Riverside Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Yeatts is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
Jan. 10
A resident in the 200 block of Kennedy Street reported that someone stole money and Nike shoes from the residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone stole her wallet and GPS unit from the 200 Block of Kennedy Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone stole her IPphone 10 in the 100 block of Kings Highway. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Allanti Marquan Broadnax, 26, of 507 Moir St., Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Broadnax was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 13.
Kentrell Dashaun McCurty, 27, of 202 Dameron St., Apt. C, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. McCurty was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 25.
Mark Anthony Conway, Jr., 28, of 408 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Conway is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
Jan. 11
Sabrina Cashana Moyer, 29, of 521 C. St., Apt. G, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Moyer is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
Sarah Elizabeth Darnell of 3332 Hwy 86 N. Lot 31, Yanceyville, was charged on a citation for resist, obstruct, and delay and driving while license revoked. Darnell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
A resident in the 100 block of Irving Avenue reported that someone stole a Kawasaki ATV from a residence. The investigation continues.
Timothy Shawn Simpson of 211 S. Hamilton St., Eden, was served a criminal summons for simple assault. Simpson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 24.
Jan. 12
Daobie Woesha Smith of 11554 NC Hwy 770, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
A resident in the 1800 block of Woodrow Avenue reported that someone vandalized her Vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
William Sean Smith, 31, of 400 Patrick St., Eden, was arrested and charged with larceny and possession of stolen property. Smith was also charged on a Citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Smith was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
A resident reported that someone stole the North Carolina license plate from a vehicle in the 300 block of East Arbor Lane. The investigation continues.
Cordario Deshannon Drinkard of 2500 Andrews Hwy., Odessa, Texas, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
