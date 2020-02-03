Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Jan. 27
A resident reported that someone stole appliances from a residence in the 1400 block of Delaware Avenue. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Purvis Dion Newkirk of 132 Cridland Drive, Browns Summit, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Newkirk is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
Jan. 28
Jackie Jermaine Moore, 46, of 637 Irving Ave., Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and unauthorized use. Moore was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 20.
Stephanie Chapmon Odell of 502 Victor St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Odell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 24.
Vicky Renee Helms, 36, of 808 Morgan Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Helms is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 25.
A resident in the 200 block of North Oakland Avenue reported that someone broke into a vehicle and stole money and a phone charger. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jan. 29
Susan Stump Cribb of 725 Taylor St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Cribb is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
A resident in the 100 block of Moir Street reported that someone stole the North Carolina registration plate from a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Steve Lee Stone, 55, of Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Stone was placed under a $10,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 25.
Karshala Yulande Clark of 720 Taylor St., Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 18.
Robins Alex Lopez-Chilel, 24, of 5322 Charloe St., Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested and charged with statutory rape. Lopez-Chilel was placed under a $350,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 17.
Jan. 30
Henry Todd Myrick of 505 NW Market St., Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Myrick is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 5.
Aly Salvador Reina Castillo, 34, of 533 Monroe St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for statutory rape. Castillo was placed under a $1,000,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 14.
Robin Javier Lopez-Jimenez of 63 Gabrielle St., Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a minor. Lopez-Jimenez was placed under a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 14.
Tiffany Nicole Knight of 532 Victor St., Eden, was served a criminal summons for simple assault. Knight is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Kevin Dustin Harris, 30, of 137 Wyatt Loop, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Harris is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 27.
A resident reported that someone broke into a church in the 1700 block of East Stadium Drive and vandalized the building. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jan. 31
Amanda Melissa Wall of 77 Morris Ave., Danville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and felony possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Wall was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 12.
Osman Enrique Lopez of 201 Moir St., Eden, was arrested and charged with sex offense with a minor. Lopez was placed under a $350,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 17.
Anadel King Ricks of 132 Stokely Drive, Wilmington, was charged on a citation for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Ricks is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 8.
Jessica Meredith Lipford-Pruitt of 617 Long St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Lipford-Pruitt is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 11.
Mikel Rashun Smith of 1235 Norman Drive, Apt. 4B, Eden, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine. Smith was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 10.
Jimmy Anthony Harris, Jr. of 123 Roosevelt St., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Harris was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 10.
Marion Lee Knightner, Jr., 25, of 859 Clarkway Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and interfering with emergency communications. Knightner is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 19.
Feb. 1
Michael Darren England, 29, of 1216 W. Fieldcrest Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. England was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 16.
Feb. 2
A resident in the 800 block of West Warren Avenue reported that someone stole a Mongoose hover board and cart. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Randall Wayne Paschall, 55, of 634 John St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of aschedule II controlled substance. Paschall was placed under a $4,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 12.
