Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Feb. 10
Steven Mark Casey II of 410 S. Ayersville Road, Apt. 14, Mayodan, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Casey is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
A resident in the 600 block of Audubon Road reported that someone stole cash and medication from a residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Roderick Danton Ratliff of 426 Morgan Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Ratliff is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 11.
Samantha Lynn Burchell of 672 Bent Farm Road, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of open container. Burchell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Jeffery Lee Burnette of 351 Crumpton Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Burnette is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Donna Evans Howard of 834 Pitcher Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Howard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Ronald Allen Campbell of 834 Pitcher Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Campbell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Stephone Terrell Williams of 629 Church St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of marijuana. Williams is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 26.
Russell James Pennell of 351 Crumpton Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Pennell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Tracy Lemons Porter of 734 Davis St., Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and was also charged on a citation for shoplifting. Porter was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 7.
Feb. 11
George Ray Perez of 338 Maple St., Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. Perez was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 24.
Trevor Anthony Chambers of 127 Grant St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, provisional driving while impaired and possession of open container. Chambers is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
Sharon Scales Lee of 104 M.P. Drive, Stoneville, was served a criminal summons for failure to furnish accurate employment records to the Employment Security Commission. Lee is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 17.
A resident reported that someone broke into Draper Elementary, located at 1719 E. Stadium Drive, and vandalized the building. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 600 block of Taylor Street reported that someone broke into a residence and stole cash. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Feb. 12
Melissa Dawn Land of 1300 Front St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Land is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 10.
Amber Land of 1300 Front St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Land is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 10.
A resident in the 400 block of Elam Avenue reported that someone stole a blue bicycle from a residence. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 600 block of Morehead Street reported that someone fraudulently used a debit card on the internet. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Feb. 13
A resident in the 100 block of West Avenue reported that someone vandalized a vehicle. There are no suspects s at this time. The investigation continues.
Feb. 14
Tiffany Gail Grubb of 216 N. Oakland Ave., Apt. B4, Eden, was served a criminal summons for cyberstalking. Grubb is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 5.
Aaron Searcy of 1108 Front St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Searcy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 22.
A resident in the 1000 block of Georgia Avenue reported that someone broke into an apartment. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Christopher Tyree Smith of 325 Lowe Road, Madison, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 2.
Feb. 15
A resident reported that someone stole an IPhone 8 Plus in the 300 block of East Arbor Lane. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jessica Lyn Johnson of 1820 Ridge Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, careless and reckless driving and was also served a warrant for probation violation. Johnson was placed under a $12,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
Tevin Leron Hairston of 15317 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, Virginia, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, and possession of open container. Hairston is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 31.
Kiara Lashelle Hairston of 2901 Vance St. Extenstion, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Hairston is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 1.
Eden Police responded to an alarm at 201 E. Meadow Road, Eden, and discovered a breaking and entering to the business. The investigation continues.
Feb. 16
Michael Darren England of 1216 W. Fieldcrest Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. England was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 1.
Matthew Dylan England of 1216 W. Fieldcrest Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and resist, obstruct, and delay. England was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 1.
A resident in the 1100 block of Lawson Street reported that someone broke into a vehicle and stole cash, gift cards and jewelry. There is no suspect at this time. The investigation continues.
Heath Quinn Morris of 406 S. Byrd St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morris is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
