Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Feb. 17
Billie Jackson Scott III, 29, of 251 Mullens St., Huntersville, was arrested and charged with interfering with emergency communications. Scott is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 5.
Feb. 18
Madison Aaliyah McGuire, 18, of 1402 Barnes St., Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. McGuire was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 4.
Richard William Southern of 463 Janet Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Southern was placed under a $7,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 25.
Desmond Jermaine Whisonant, 38, of 1205 Clayton St., Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Whisonant was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 2.
Feb. 19
Cody Reid Talley, 28, of 970 Burton St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Talley was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 26.
Samantha Vaden Williams, 40, of 5052 N.C. 700, Apt. 3, Eden, was and charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine and was also served warrants for motor vehicle theft and probation violations. Williams was placed under a $67,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
Dylan Glen Simpson of 131 Gibbs Trails, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for driving while impaired. Simpson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 24.
Cory Michael Manuel, 21, of 131 Gibbs Trail, Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Manuel was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 26.
Tiffany Nicole Bondurant of 180 Shady Drive, Mayodan, was arrested and charged with felony possession of heroin. Bondurant was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
A resident reported that a known suspect stole two DeWalt grinders from a residence in the 600 block of Linden Drive.
Feb. 20
Wesley Lane Tuggle, 45, of 310 Case School Road, Madison, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. Tuggle was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 4.
Rogdric Mockeim Clodfelter of 735 Taylor St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Clodfelter is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Jesse James Dillon of 438 Lawrence St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Dillon is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Tyuana Shakoria Perkins of 290 Benson Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Perkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Armani Rashae Lyons of 1012 Ga. Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Lyons is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Jamie Marie Trent of 962 Arch Cook Road, Pelham was charged on a citation for resist, obstruct, and delay. Trent is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 13.
Feb. 21
Heather Marie Ward of 1306 Lewis St., Apt. B, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ward is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Cathy Lea Hundley, 56, of 560 Perkinson Road, Ruffin, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Hundley was placed under a $355 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
Business officials reported that someone passed a counterfeit bill at Dollar General, located at 519 Morgan Road, Eden. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 300 block of Meadwood Road reported that someone fraudulently used a bank account to purchase a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported property damage in the 200 block of The Boulevard. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 300 block of Victor Street reported that he was assaulted by a known suspect. The investigation continues.
Jessica Mae Knight, 38, of 1311 Maryland Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Knight is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 11.
Feb. 22
Leah Voss of 2052 Falcon Road, East Bend, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Voss is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 22.
A resident in the 500 block of Gresham Street reported that known suspects damaged the door of his residence. The investigation continues.
Rueben Omar Dillard, 23, of 753 Bryant St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Dillard was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
Kristen Adkins, 36, of 329 Coleman St., Eden, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse, driving while impaired and resist, obstruct, and delay. Adkins was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 10.
Feb. 23
A business official reported that someone passed a counterfeit bill at J-Mart #3 located at 904 Virginia St. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
