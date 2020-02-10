Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Feb. 3
Reginald Earl Tinsley, 34, of 8095 Axton Road, Axton, Virginia, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and was also served a warrant for failure to appear. Tinsley was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 25 and March 18.
Roland Earl Morgan of 406 Henry St., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Morgan is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 5.
Danny Ray Smith of 454 Longhook Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 1.
A resident in the 100 block of Bethel Street reported that someone fraudulently used her bank account. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 1200 block of First Street reported that someone stole cash, a debit card and a driver’s license from a wallet. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Feb. 4
Talia Marie Cook, 23, of 319 Cherry St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for simple assault. Cook is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 18.
Raymond Earl Moore, Jr. of 548 JS Holland Road, Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested and charged with simple assault, communicating threats, drunk and disruptive, trespassing and resist, obstruct, and delay. Moore was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 11.
Shannon Lynn Jennings, 42, of 635 Elm St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Jennings is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 2.
Dillion McCoy Moore of 521 Staples St., Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moore is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 2.
A resident reported that someone fraudulently obtained cash from a resident in thee 300 block of Stratford Road. The investigation continues.
Justise Alexis Horsley, 20, of 730 Spring St., Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to comply and probation violation and was also charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Horsley was placed under a $9,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 19.
A resident in the 1100 block of Ellett Avenue reported that a known suspect broke into a Residence. The investigation continues.
Feb. 5
Shannon Lynn Jennings of 635 Elm St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jennings was placed under a $15,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 12.
A resident in the 300 block of Reservoir Street reported that a known suspect stole a Beretta firearm from a residence. The investigation continues.
Joey Reed Clark of 503 Church St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 1.
Ronnie Allen Wilkins, 35, of 107 Avery Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Wilkins was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
Kanesha Lashae Martin, 29, of 434 Shamrock Road, Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear. Martin was placed under a $3,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 3.
A resident in the 1200 block of WestFieldcrest Road reported that someone broke into a residence and stole a smartphone and beer. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Feb. 6
James Franklin Sharpe of Eden was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Sharpe is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 31.
Wendy Howlett of 606 Long St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Howlett is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 29.
Feb. 7
A resident in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue reported that someone broke into his outbuilding and stole five weed eaters. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Feb. 8
Jessica Lopez, 32, of 2707 Brame Road, Greensboro, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Lopez was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 25.
Chasity Hayden, 39, of 815 Elm St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Hayden is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 14.
Daniel Lamont Thornton of 810 Forest St., Apt. 10, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Thornton is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Dre Rheem Neal of 124 Renee Court, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Neal is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
Feb. 9
Brandon Dreshawn Walker, 25, of 3820 Poplar Valley Lane, Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with giving fictitious information to a police officer. Walker was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 27.
John David Vincent, 40, of 100 Stephens St., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine. Vincent was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 24.
Stacey Marie Purdy of 241 Maple St., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting and trespassing. Purdy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 31.
William Teek Brim of 149 Fieldcrest Road, Apt. 2020, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony flee to elude and other traffic offenses. Brim was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 24.
Gabriel Adam Hedgepeth of 2098 Estes Road, Ruffin, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Hedgepeth is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 23.
Breydon Michael Patterson of 217 Liberty Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Patterson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.