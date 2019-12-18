Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Dec. 9
Shawn Lamar Bradley, 32, of 627 Patterson St., Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear. Bradley was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 23.
Kwantisha Monique Foster, 37, of 216 N. Oakland Ave., Apt. F1, Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Foster is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 23.
Marvin Jerod Clark, 49, of 421 Shady Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Clark is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Christopher Douglas Dillard, 49, of 203 Fisher Hill Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by a felon. Dillard was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 19.
A resident in the 200 block of North Kennedy Street reported that someone vandalized a vehicle and storage building. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Dec. 10
Clinton Ryan-Enclona Dean, 40, of 113 Green Acres Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Dean was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 23.
Phillip James Hedgepeth, 40, of 252 Anderson Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and also served warrants for failure to appear. Hedgepeth was placed under a $36,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 23.
Rebecca Trimpey Cockram, 46, of 721 Park Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cockram is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
Matthew Alan McNeely, 38, of 711 Morgan Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for assault on a female. McNeely is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 19.
Dec. 11
Walker Wray Bullins of 1057 Rockbar Road, Walnut Cove, was charged on a citation for giving false information to a police officer. Bullins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 25.
Michael Bradley Greer, 23, of 521 Gresham St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Greer was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 9.
Jamie Levette King of 910 Fern St. Apt. A, Madison, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. King is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 12.
Dec. 12
Daniel Michael Bertrand, 37, of 204 S. Sun Camp Road, White Oak, Texas, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from Osceola County, Florida. Bertrand was placed under a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 16.
James Cody Wray, 25, of 1135 Carolina Ave., Eden, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from Henry County, Virginia. Wray was placed under a $7,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 13.
Dec. 13
Robert Lee Daniels of 1220 Forest Road, Eden, was charged on citations for city ordinance offense. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 28 and Feb. 3.
Wanda Jean Artis of 1320 Fieldcrest Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Artis was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. Artis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 17.
Anita Linell Dalton of 1320 W. Fieldcrest Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Dalton was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 17.
Sarah Marie Webster, 19, of 1184 Creasy Road, Lawsonville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Stokes County District Court. Webster was placed under a $300 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 15.
Dec. 15
A resident in the 1800 block Maryland Avenue reported that someone broke into a residence and stole a flat screen television. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Scottie Edward Crabtree, 47,of 191 Emily Lane, Robbins, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Crabtree was placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 19.
Brianna Nicole Manuel of 256 Elaines Drive, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Manuel is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Ricky Ray Farmer, 44, of 103 Teresa Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with communicating threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, obstruct, and delay. Farmer was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 29.
