Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Dec. 23
Michael Wade Pulliam, 46, of 440 Martinwood Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, obstruct, and delay, carrying a concealed weapon and was also served a warrant for failure to comply. Pulliam was placed under a $10,480 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
Timothy Glenn Foster of 1107 First St., Eden, was charged on a citation for disorderly conduct. Foster is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 19.
Eden Police responded to the 500 block of Bridge Street in reference to larceny. A suspect stole a Catalytic Convertor from a 2005 Honda CRV. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 200 block of Hamilton Street reported that someone that someone fraudulently obtained money from her bank account. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Heather Hawk, 39, of 1206 W. Fieldcrest Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official and resist, obstruct and delay. Hawk was placed under a $500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 5.
Dec. 24
Alisa Fulton Brown of 711 McConnell Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Brown is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Alphus Ray Pridgen, 43, of 681 Huffines Mill Road, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and felony possession of schedule I. Pridgen was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 21.
Dec. 25
Ernesto Castillo Rubio, 20, of 1400 Front St., Eden, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resist, obstruct, and delay and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rubio was placed under a $12,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on December 31, 2019, and Feb. 27.
Natividad Castillo Parra of 507 Church St., Eden, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Parra was placed under a $3,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
Melissa Diana Curry, 29, of 7102 Strath Lane, Cary, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Curry is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 28.
Joseph Martin Cook, 25, of 7102 Strath Lane, Cary, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Cook was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
Bryson Jamar Hairston of 7 Franklin McCain St., Greensboro, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked and was also served warrants for failure to appear. Hairston was placed under a $1500 cash bond for Warrants and a $1,000 secured bond for other charges. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 14.
A resident reported being assaulted in the area of South High Street and Deleware Avenue. The investigation continues.
Eugene Timothy Lippert II, 51, of 845 Hopkins Road, Apt. B, Rocky Mount, Virginia, was arrested and charged with interfering with emergency communications. Lippert is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
Richard Phillip Shockley, 52, of 634 Irving Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Shockley was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 22.
Dec. 26
Johnny Mac Wigington, 40, of 232 Madison St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Wigington was placed under a $505 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 9.
A resident in the 400 block of Glenn Street reported that someone stole jewelry from the residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone broke into a home in the 100 block of North Fieldcrest Road and stole a 32-inch Television and a 2017 Tao Tao silver and black moped. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
Andrea Hayden Terry of 605 Early Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with trespassing. Terry was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 24, 2019.
James Michael Turner, 46, of 1166 Friendly Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, simple assault and trespassing. Turner was placed under a $3,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 24 and Febraury 26.
A resident in the 1800 block of South Avenue reported that someone stole a 2010 Nissan Rogue from the Residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Dec. 27
A resident in the 600 block of Morgan Road reported that someone damaged a mailbox and trash can. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 1400 block of Carolina Avenue reported that someone stole the North Carolina registration plate from his vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Robert Michael White, 39, of 1231 Carolina Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, traffic violation and was also served a warrant for failure to appear. White was placed under a $3,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Jasmine Victoria Joyce, 18, of 501 Matrimony Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Joyce was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 16.
Dec. 28
A resident in the 400 block of Early Avenue reported that someone stole personal checks from a residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Brian Curtis Kirkman, 20, of 1341 Rhodes Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with speeding and careless and reckless driving. Kirkman was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 12.
Dec. 29
A resident in the 100 block of Center Church Road reported that someone broke into a residence and stole a watch collection and jewelry. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
