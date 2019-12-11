Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Dec. 2
Robin Lynette Copeland of 637 Prospect St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Copeland is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 15.
Christopher Andrew Miller, 29, of 1304 Ridge Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and was also served a warrant for failure to appear. Miller was placed under a $33,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 15.
Carletta Faye Boyd, 59, of 153 Nance St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Boyd is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
Jeri Lynne Meadows of 313 S. Byrd St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Meadows is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
Dec. 3
A business officia reported that someone stole a catalytic convertor from a Honda CRV located at his business in the 600 block of Irving Avenue. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Dec. 4
Tammy Lynn Wells of 215 Ridge Road, Collinsville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with drunk and disruptive and misuse of emergency communications. Wells was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 9.
Todd Phillip Grubbs, 46, of 319 S. Center St., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Grubbs is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 8.
Bradley Christian Bonds of 1313 Meredith Court, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bonds is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 6.
Bianco Kennedy of 815 Orrell St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Kennedy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
Anthony Ray Ratliff of 121 Ridgewood St., Stoneville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, possession of open container and property damage. Ratliff was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 7.
Dec. 5
A resident in the 2000 block of Mill Avenue reported that receiving fraudulent checks in the mail. The checks were sent by a company claiming they would send software for job training once he cashed the checks and sent money orders to the company. The investigation continues.
A business official reported someone stole a 5’x10’ open side utility trailer from U.S. Trailers, located at 920 S. Van Buren Road. The trailer is described as yellow in color with a wood bed, drop gate, and white rims. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Tracy Deborah Jah of 230 Hidden Valley Drive, Apt. 239, Eden, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Jah was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
Damien Grant Lovelace of 1006 Second St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Lovelace is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
Madison Aaliyah McGuire of 1402 Barnes St., Reidsville, was charged on a citation for consuming alcohol underage. McGuire is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 5.
Dec. 6
Autumn Janee’ Smith of 432 Price St., Eden, was charged on a citation for consuming alcohol underage. Smith is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 6.
Steven Christopher Navy of 108 Haizlip St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Navy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 7.
A resident reported that someone vandalized property in the 200 block of East Meadow Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Dec. 7
Tangelia Wilmoth, 43, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine. Wilmoth was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Bobby Lewis Hairston of 703 Church St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Hairston is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Chasity Denise Dillard of 133 E. Stadium Drive, Apt. 1C, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Dillard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Rontasha Djour Wilson of 7477 Morgan Ford Road, Axton, Virginia, was charged on a citation possession of marijuana. Wilson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Sterling Lamont Gant of 506 Warriner St., Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and giving fictitious information to an officer. Gant is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 16.
Christopher Chase Stultz, 46, of 340 Daniel Adkins St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and other traffic offenses. Stultz was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 12.
Cassady Nichol Light of 1828 Johnson Striplin Court, Perry, Florida, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse, driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, and alcohol violation. Cassady was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 23.
Dec. 8
A resident in the 500 block of Greenwood Street reported that a known suspect vandalized his vehicle. The investigation continues.
