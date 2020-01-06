Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Dec. 30
A resident in the 1200 block of Robin Road reported that someone stole money from their son’s bank account. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Tameka Nicole Mills of Eden, was served a criminal summons from Guilford County for cyber stalking. Mills is scheduled to appear in Guilford County District Court on March 18.
Zackary Brandon Wilson of 825 Lisa St., Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and consuming alcohol underage. Wilson was also served Warrants for Probation Violations. Wilson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 12.
Dec. 31
Dominic Reed Isabel of 221 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for consuming alcohol underage. Isabel is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 20.
Richard Centale Dyson of 907 First St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Dyson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 25.
A resident reported that someone vandalized a Window in the 800 block of SouthVan Buren Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jan. 1
Carl Wilson Wines of 5221 NC Hwy 700, Lot 12, Eden was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Wines is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 27.
Leonard Brownlee of 711 Oak St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Brownlee is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 26.
Carl Delshaun Thaxton of 1237 Irving Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of open container. Thaxton was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
Christy Wilson Setliff of 1231 Carolina Ave., Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear. Setliff was placed under a $4,255 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 23.
A resident reported that someone passed counterfeit bills in the 800 block of South Van Buren Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Bryce Glenn Byrd of 180 Tate Vernon Lane, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Byrd is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 6.
Kentrell Dashaun McCurty of 1017 Ga. Ave., Apt. 5, Eden, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. McCurty was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Mia Adell Scales of 1821 Snead Road, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Scales is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
Tavolise Pittman of 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, was arrested on a warrant for larceny. Pittman was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Guilford County District Court on Jan. 23.
A resident reported that someone stole jewelry and other items in the 600 block of Riverside Drive. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
Jan. 2
A robbery was reported in the 300 block of South Hamilton Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Kim Delshawn Dobson of 100 Stephens St., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official, assault on a female and resist, obstruct, and delay. Dobson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 15.
A resident reported that someone stole Tools from a residence in the 100 block of Boone Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jan. 3
Mark Waddell Harris of 308 Heather Hill Drive, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with felony possession of stolen vehicle and driving while license revoked. Harris was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 15.
Michael Curtis-Wayne Durham of 291 Mebane Bridge Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay, assault on a government official and possession of marijuana. Durham was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 11.
A resident reported that someone vandalized property in the 900 block of First Street. There are no suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
John Doe of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen vehicle and shoplifting. Doe was placed under a $15,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 15.
Jan. 4
Chelsee Graciela Martinez of 162 Jones Lake Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of alprazolam. Martinez is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 19.
Kishawn Peoples of 162 Jones Lake Road, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Peoples was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 3.
Wayne Marcus Carter of 219 Maple St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and other traffic offenses. Carter is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
Jan. 5
A resident reported being assaulted by a known suspect in the 200 block of East Aiken Road. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone vandalized property in the 100 block if Fieldcrest Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Anadel King Ricks of 132 Stokely Drive, Wilmington, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ricks was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 4.
Kendra Lanelle Mansfield of 1715 Pecan Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule II. Mansfield is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 11.
