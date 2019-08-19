Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Aug. 12
Brandon Mayham of 618 Kings Mill Road, Ridgeway, Virginia, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Mayham is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
Tyler Jai’Ron Williams-Finch of 311 Salem Church Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Williams-Finch is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
Jalen Michael Easley of 1100 Deerfield Drive, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Easley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
Charles Isaac Hill of 324 N.C. 87, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Hill is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
Stephen Chance Townsend of 1302 Avon Court, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Townsend is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
George McDonald Martin of 1210 Westerly Park Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and also served a warrant for failure to comply. Martin was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
A resident in the 1200 block of Norman Drive reported that someone broke into her residence and stole a television. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Peggy Ann Joyner of 621 Taylor St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Joyner is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 24.
Bryan Keith Foster of 4520 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant for felony probation violation and was also charged with shoplifting and resist, obstruct, and delay. Foster was placed under a $31,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 10.
Aug. 13
Symone Cathryn Motley of 1218 Church St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Motley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 3.
A business official reported that someone vandalized the gas pumps at Circle Mart, located at 108 Boone Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Kendall Danzel Washburn of 104 Lakisha Court, Madison, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Washburn was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 11.
A resident in the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported that someone broke into an outbuilding and stole a red Troy Bilt riding lawnmower, two (2) blow torch tanks, multiple woodworking tools, and tool boxes with tools. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Fredrick Hairston of 806 Princeton St., Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from Virginia. Hairston was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 14.
Aug. 14
Charles Thomas Snyder of 510 Glovenia St., Apt. B, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for larceny and assault on a female and was also charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Snyder is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 9.
A resident in the 500 block of N.C.700 reported that jewelry was stolen or lost in Eden. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 300 block of Walter Chambers Street reported that someone stole a Taurus 9mm firearm from his vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Aug. 15
Christian Allen Fonseca of 309 Allred Place, Apt. B, High Point, was served a criminal summons for failure to return rental property. Fonseca is scheduled to appear in Guilford County District Court on Oct. 10.
Johnny Lee Artis of 213 S. Van Buren Road, Room 140, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for communicating threats. Artis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 12.
Rosalie Carter of 1912 South Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a domestic violence protective order. Carter is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 27.
Jody P. Doss of 139 The Boulevard, Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay and leaving the scene of an accident. Doss was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 10.
Rogdric Mockeim Clodfelter of 735 Taylor St., Eden, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Clodfelter is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 10.
Cody Doss of 139 The Boulevard, Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct and delay and leaving the scene of an accident. Doss is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 10.
Travis Stefan Witcher of 2550 Wentworth St., Reidsville, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine. Witcher was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 29.
Aug. 16
Logan Everett Hatcher of 540 Riverside Drive, Apt. 312, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting. Hatcher is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 18.
A resident in the 100 block of Washington Street reported that someone vandalized her vehicle. The investigation continues.
Maria Valdovinos of 704 Camellia Lane, Eden, was issued a citation for dog running at large. Valdovinos is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 31.
Phillip James Hedgepath of 252 Anderson Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Hedgepath is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
Taylor Elizabeth Sayre of 615 Lynrock Terrace, Apt. B, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Sayre is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
Justin David Rogers of 711 McConnell Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Rogers was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 1.
Brittany Nicholle Wilson of 203 Ray St., Eden, was charged on a Citation for possession of marijuana and possession of open container. Wilson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 28.
Elizabeth Ann Lash of 635 Patterson St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for assault on a child under twelve. Lash was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 19.
Jerami Parnail Davis of 818 Powhatan Ave., Apt. F, Asheboro, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and clonazepam. Davis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 2.
Broderick Alan Yow of 110 Magnolia Drive, Randleman, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Yow is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 30.
Aug. 17
Erika Mendoza Alcaraz of 223 Beddingfield Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and was also served a warrant for property damage. Alcaraz was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
A resident in the 1200 block of Church Street reported a fraud. The investigation continues.
A resident was assaulted in the Clarkway Drive area of Eden. The investigation continues.
Mark Edward Booth of 1127 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of marijuana. Booth is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 30.
Richard Vernon Fisher of 914 Tulloch St., Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay, and was also served a warrant for failure to pay fine. Vernon was placed under a $2,000 secured bond and $267 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 1.
Aug. 18
Lottery tickets were stolen from J-Mart #3, located at 904 Virginia St. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that he was assaulted and robbed at 213 S. Van Buren Road. The investigation continues.
Jarman Franklin Thacker IV of 331 S. Center St., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault on a female and injury to personal property. Thacker is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 24.
D’Andre Cortez McCullough of 945 Biloxi Ave., Kernersville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear from Forsyth County. McCullough was placed under a $380 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 10.
Leonard Mark Smith of 633 Riverside Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Smith was placed under an $800 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
Marquis Dashawn Muse of 75 Niblett Drive, Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for driving while impaired. Muse is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 2.
Jeffery Lynn Hayden, Jr. of 167 Williamson Creek Road, Ruffin, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hayden is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 1.
Lavoyd Glenn Hairston of 1441 South Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Hairston is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 5.
Jamie Dale O’Neal of 522 C St., Apt. A, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear from Yadkin County. O’Neal was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Yadkin County on Sept. 12.