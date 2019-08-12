Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Aug. 5
Deqwanta Trent, 20, of 6044 Marysville Road, Gladys, Virginia, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Trent was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 8.
Patricia Ann Neugent, 52, of 611 Comer Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Neugent was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 30.
Lara Elizabeth Crawford of 602 Henry St., Apt. 2A, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply and was also charged with a city ordinance offense. Crawford was placed under a $325 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 15.
A resident reported that someone stole a North Carolina registration plate from his vehicle in the 300 block of South Kennedy Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Tyna Michelle Dillard of 1018 Ga. Ave., Apt. 1, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Dillard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 26.
Preston Miles Metz, Jr. of 109 Stephens Road, Ruffin, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule IV and shoplifting. Metz is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 16.
Rhonda Faye Burchell, 51, of 520 Greenwood St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Burchell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 5.
Feniqua Rochelle Fallen, 28, of 437 Morgan Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, driving while license revoked, and resist, obstruct, and delay. Fallen was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on November 26.
Aug. 6
Warren Bruce White of 206 Home Creek Road, Axton, Virginia, was charged on a citation for resist, obstruct, and delay, and possession of marijuana. White is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 2.
Alexus Marie Gibbs of 770 Westerly Park Road, 7C, Eden, was charged on a Citation for shoplifting. Gibbs is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 10.
A resident in the 600 block of Stanton Street reported that someone stole the North Carolina registration plate from their vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Aug. 7
A resident reported that he was robbed in the 200 block of South Van Buren Road. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
Michael Eugene Hairston, 53, of 1337 Village Road, Trailer 202, Whitsett, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Hairston was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 9.
A resident in the 700 block of Bridge Street reported that someone fraudulently used her identity on the internet. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 900 block of Washington Street reported that a known suspect stole an Akai sampling work station. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 700 block of Jefferson Street reported that someone stole the 30-day temporary tag from her vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Brian Rayshawn Crews, 32, of 611 Church St., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Crews is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 3.
A resident in the 300 block of East Harris Place reported that someone stole jewelry from her residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 200 block of East Aiken Road reported that someone stole a burgundy Mongoose bicycle from his porch. The bicycle has a velcro cup holder and the kickstand is on the rear of the Bicycle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone broke into his building in the 1000 block of Haled Street and stole an Aries riding lawnmower, push lawnmower, and air compressor. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Shadliek D’Shonte McCullough, 24, of 2168 Price Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for robbery. McCullough was placed under a $150,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 21.
Thomas Joseph Hailey of 405 Monroe St., Apt. 6A, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony sell and deliver marijuana, feloniously maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling methamphetamine and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hailey was placed under an $11,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 3.
Aug. 8
Tony Hairston, 52, of 432 Bridge St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Hairston is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 3.
Kelli Compton Sparks, 48, of 1008 Memorial Blvd. South, Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine. Sparks was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 14.
Corey Caine Jamison, 30, of 11859 NC Hwy 87 S., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, shoplifting, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jamison was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 5.
Raquan James Immanuel Williams of 210 S. Van Buren Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Williams was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 30.
A resident reported that someone broke into her vehicle in the 300 block of Arbor Lane and stole cash. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Tyrel O’Bryant Coles, 30, of 916 Bethel Lane, Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay and driving without a valid license. Coles was placed under a $3,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 12.
Aug. 9
Eden Police responded to the area of Cherry and Morehead Streets in reference to a strong armed robbery. The victim advised he was not familiar with the suspect. The investigation continues.
Alexis Marie Gibbs, 16, of 770 Westerly Park Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for breaking and entering and larceny. Gibbs is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 10.
Patty R. Holt of 689 Dobyns Church Road, Stuart, Virginia, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Holt is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 25.
A resident in the 100 block of East Stadium Drive reported that someone vandalized his vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 100 block of East Stadium Drive reported that someone vandalized her vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Aug. 10
Jessica Marie Player of 908 Tulloch St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of stolen property. Player is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 26.
Dominique Rekwan Starkes of 1130 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Starkes is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 24.
Karen Annette Brammer of 1498 Lincoln St., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Brammer is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 19.
Lisa Allison Brammer of 1498 Lincoln St., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Brammer is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 17.
Christopher Lee Thompson, 34, of 2070 Old Mill Road, Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Thompson was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 19.
Matthew Ryan Pulliam of 6530 N.C. 700, Ruffin, was served a criminal summons for communicating threats. Pulliam is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 10.
Jesse James Dillon, 19, of 1012 Ga. Ave., Apt. 4, Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon. Dillon was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 22.
Aug. 11
Mia Ryan, 53, of 910 Wilson St., Reidsville, was arrested on a fugitive warrant and was also charged with simple assault and shoplifting. Ryan was placed under a $15,000 secured bond for all charges. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
James Robert Soyars, Jr., 62, of 744 Crescent Drive, Lot 2, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with simple assault, shoplifting, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Soyars was placed under a $3,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
Joshua Craig Rodgers of 540 Riverside Drive, Apt. 310, Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Rodgers is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
Taylor Elizabeth Sayre, 22, of 615 Lynrock St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also served an indictment for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sayre was placed under a $15,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 20.
Phillip James Hedgepeth of 252 Anderson Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for carrying a concealed weapon. Hedgepeth is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 17.
Someone reported that their residence in the 1000 block of Manning Street was broken into two televisions were stolen. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.