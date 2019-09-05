Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Aug. 26
Teika Lashawn Pratt of 706 McGhee St., Madison, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Pratt is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.9.
Priscilla Theodora Graves, 57, of 119 Hairston St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Graves is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 10.
Carl Gene Graham, 35, of 907 Gracewood Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Graham was placed under a $300 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 11.
David Anthony Poff of 179 Patriot Lane, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay and possession of drug paraphernalia. Poff was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 24.
Catherine Pearl Schwartz of 604 O’Bryant Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Schwartz is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 24.
Brooks Daniel Kirkman, 35, of 5754 Summit Ave., Brown Summit, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kirkman was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 4.
Aug. 27
Lonnie Kendel Dillard, 47, of 519 Spruce St., Eden, was arrested on multiple warrants for shoplifting and failure to appear. Dillard was placed under a $27,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 30.
Charles Curtis Galloway, Jr. of 1008 Haywood St., Eden, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Galloway was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 30.
A resident in the 1000 block of Eden Road, Stoneville, reported that someone fraudulently used her Identity. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Phillip James Hedgepeth, 40, of 252 Anderson Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon. Hedgepeth was placed under a $1,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 21.
Aug. 28
Kyra Willow Jones of 802 Pitcher Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule IV and carrying a concealed weapon. Jones is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.3.
Dequan Keair Allen of 1223 Ellerbe Court, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Allen is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.28.
A resident in the 200 block of West Meadow Road reported being assaulted by a known suspect. Forsythe was advised to obtain warrants.
Laura Ann Stokes, 59, of 206 Broad St., Reidsville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Stokes was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.29.
Steven Duval Broadnax, Jr., 24, of 509 Monroe St., Apt. 6, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Broadnax was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 25.
Nathaniel Anthony Anderson, 43, of 605 Riverside Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Anderson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.29.
Aug. 29
Cabria Marie Cobb of 302 Bimini Lane, Apt. 3E, Greensboro, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Cobb is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 30.
A resident in the 1600 block of Fairway Drive reported that someone stole checks from the mailbox and attempted to cash checks at Wells Fargo Bank located at 665 S. Van Buren Road. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
Brandon Lamorris Darby, 32, of 308 Henry St., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Darby was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 3.
Carrie Lee Evans, 36, of 317 Bryan St., Stoneville, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 3.
Jason Clark Rector of 134 Adams St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Rector was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 23.
Christopher Matthew King of 150 Dallas St., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. King is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 21.
Sherry Diane Priddy, 31, of 416 Turner St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for communicating threats. Priddy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 16.
Aug. 30
A resident in the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue reported that someone stole the registration plate from their vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 900 block of Carter Street reported that someone attempted to break into the residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Curtis Christopher Cobbs, 51, of 111 Roosevelt St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with resist, obstruct, and delay and driving while license revoked. Cobbs was placed under a $30,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 19 and Oct. 21.
Kishan Anya Tinsley of 609 Morehead St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon. Tinsley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 19.
Joseph Tyler Nelson of 2682 Price Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nelson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.15.
Aug. 31
A resident in the 1000 block of Georgia Avenue reported that someone stole a package from the residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Michael Wayne Hodges, 40, of 1106 Friendly Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Hodges was placed under a $30,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.21.
A resident in the 600 block of Creekridge Drive reported that someone stole mail from his mailbox. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Walter Johnson of 416 Evergreen Court, Eden, reported that someone broke into his vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 600 block of Park Avenue reported that someone stole a Dewalt drill, push mower, and gas can from her residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Alisa Fulton Brown of 515 Flynn St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance violation. Brown is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 10.
A resident in the 500 block of Jon Street reported that someone stole cash from his vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 600 block of Park Avenue reported that someone broke into the residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 400 blocK of Ashton Circle reported that someone stole cash, a wallet and a backpack from a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Trevor Seth Gwynn, 25, of 523 Bridge St., Apt. B, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply and was also charged with felony possession of heroin. Gwynn was placed under a $1,265 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 11.
Patrick Rickel Millner of 4107 Bluedtem Drive, Brown Summit, was served a criminal summons for communicating threats. Millner is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 4.
A resident in the 400 block of Elam Avenue reported that someone stole a 2013 Kia Optima. The vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of Overby Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Sept. 1
Haley Morgan Walker of 4040 NC Hwy 135, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for loitering. Walker is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on November 14.
Travis Cain of 1016 Hudson Road, Summerfield was charged on a citation for loitering. Cain is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.15.
Lauren Ann Bivins of 630 Mayfield Road, Ruffin, was charged on a citation for loitering. Bivins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.3.
Garrett Vernon of 3234 Ashley Loop, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for loitering. Vernon is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.24.
Kayla Mackenzie Walker of 3290 NC Hwy 135, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for loitering. Walker is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on November 14.
Austin Ray Taylor of 280 Goose Road, Stokesdale, was charged on a citation for loitering. Taylor is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on November 14.
Thomas Alva Stott of 3110 US Hwy 220 Business, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for loitering. Stott is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on November 14.
Jordan Anthony Capps of 1712 Abram Penn Hwy, Stuart, Virginia, was charged on a citation for loitering. Capps is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on November 14.
Alyssa Atalaya Dancy of 1018 Friendly Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for loitering. Dancy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on November 14.
Jacob Paul Lewis of 5685 NC Hwy 135, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for loitering. Lewis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.3.
Chris Rice of 1215 Ridge Ave., Eden, reported that someone stole a Bicycle from his Residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Josiah Patterson of 147 Country Creek Road, Stoneville, was charged on a Citation for Loitering. Patterson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.15.
Kris Dewan Wilkins reported that someone attempted to break into 400 Bridge St., Eden. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jim Wilson of 1216 Norman Drive, Eden, reported that someone broke into a Vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Javon Shamar Prince, 21, of 213 S. Van Buren Road, Room 137, Eden, was arrested and charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Vandalism, and Resist, Obstruct, and Delay. Prince was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 17.
Joshua Raymond Spagna, 30, of 704 Taylor St., Apt. 2, Eden, was arrested and charged with Drunk and Disruptive. Spagna was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.17.
Andrew Dale Lee of 1597 Flat Rock Road, Reidsville, was charged on a Citation for Loitering. Lee is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.3.
Thomas Gordon Dunlap of 461 Sunrise Acres, Stokesdale, was charged on a Citation for Loitering. Dunlap is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.3.
Talia Anderson of 210 Millstone Drive, Summerfield, was charged on a Citation for Loitering. Anderson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.15.
Lonnie Grant reported that someone broke into the Exhaust Center located at 810 Washington St., Eden, and stole Cash Register and Cash, Pocket Knife, and Firearm. The investigation continues.
Cameron Michael Hairston of 669 Cross Stitch Road, Dry Fork, VA, was charged on a Citation for Possession of Marijuana. Hairston is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.24.
Ethan Stevens of 600 N. 7th Ave., Mayodan, was charged on a Citation for Loitering. Stevens is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.15.
Mason Bullins of 2622 NC Hwy 135, Stoneville, was charged on a Citation for Loitering. Bullins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.15.
Kenneth Dean Tyler Corum of 619 Lee St., Eden, was charged on a Citation for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Corum is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on November 14.
Sept. 2
Caleb Landon Beacham of 3231 NC Hwy 135, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for loitering. Beacham is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.14.
Sterling Kiser McKinney of 702 Trails End Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for loitering. McKinney is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.14.
Abby Leigh Sharpe of 210 Buttercup Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for loitering. Sharpe is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.14.
Ashley Nicole Jacobs of 420 Cascade Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for loitering. Jacobs is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.14.
Austin Lee Denny of 2138 3rd St., Eden, was charged on a citation for loitering. Denny is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.14.
Kayley Renae Perdue of 161 Cedar Lane, Eden, was charged on a citation for loitering. Perdue is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.14.
Matthew Bryant Whitley of 502 Parkland Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for loitering. Whitley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.9.
