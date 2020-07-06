Eden Internal Medicine: allergy testing
Eden Internal Medicine, located at 405 Thompson Street, is providing allergy testing and immunotherapy services.
They believe that building up your immune system will not only help you to feel better, it may be an important factor in avoiding a host of other more serious health issues.
Call 336-627-4896 to learn more.
Seth Woodall & Associates, PLLC
They are experienced attorneys and counselors dedicated to providing effective and cost-efficient legal services to Eden and Rockingham County residents and businesses.
The firm does real estate law, criminal law, trusts and estates, civil litigation, family law and personal injury law.
Attorneys include Seth M. Woodall, James R. Walker, and Philip E. Berger.
Call 336-623-3138, email seth@woodall-law.com or visit www. woodall-law.com
Eden Chiropractic provides services
John Dabbs and John LeSueur provide chiropractic services at Eden Chiropractic, located at 405 Boone Road in Eden.
They can be reached at 336-627-7398 or visit www.edenchiropractic. com. You can also email them at eden chiropractic@hotmail.com
Plants and more at The Oasis Delight
Located at 598 W. King’s Hwy. in Eden, they have plants, garden items, perennials and annuals, as well as seasonal produce, including watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes and more. The Oasis Delight also sell masks and hand sanitizer.
Call 704-737-6452 and like them on Facebook.
That Little Pork Shop is open
That Little Porch Shop is open and serving your favorites, including hot wings and babyback ribs.
This restaurant is located at 629 Monroe Street in Historic Downtown Eden.
Call 336-623-7675 for more information on their operating hours.
Draper Cycle services bikes, ATVs
Service for street and off-road bikes, as well as ATVs, is available at Draper Cycle.
The machine shop combines sales and service and is located at 513 S. Fieldcrest Road in the Draper section of Eden. They are open Monday-Friday.
Call 336-635-5811 for more information.
Sirloin House serving inside or curbside
You can now enjoy inside dining or curbside pickup.
Try their home-cooked items — vegetables, meats and delicious desserts.
They are located at 530 S. Van Buren Road in Eden.
Call 336-623-7778 for more information or to order pick up meals.
