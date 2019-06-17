EDEN — A motorcyclist died Saturday after sustaining injuries during a crash on N.C. 87.
Just after 7:40 p.m. on June 15, Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of the motorcycle/motor vehicle collision just outside Eden city limits.
Eric Tijuan Hampton, 40 was traveling southbound on a motorcycle when he crossed the center line and traveled off the roadway, striking a guardrail.
Hampton was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
Investigators believe that speed is the primary contributing factor for the crash.
Following the guardrail collision, Hampton's motorcycle re-entered the roadway and struck a vehicle traveling northbound.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured.