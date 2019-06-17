EDEN — A motorcyclist died Saturday after sustaining injuries during a crash on N.C. 87. 

Just after 7:40 p.m. on June 15, Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of the motorcycle/motor vehicle collision just outside Eden city limits.

Eric Tijuan Hampton, 40 was traveling southbound on a motorcycle when he crossed the center line and traveled off the roadway, striking a guardrail. 

Hampton was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. 

Investigators believe that speed is the primary contributing factor for the crash. 

Following the guardrail collision, Hampton's motorcycle re-entered the roadway and struck a vehicle traveling northbound.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Joe Dexter is a staff writer for RockinghamNow and covers Reidsville, Wentworth, courts, crime and government.

Load comments