EDEN — Authorities have charged a 19-year-old man with murder in the shooting of a man early Sunday, according to a news release from Eden police.
At 12:34 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Anderson Street in reference to a shooting. Officers found Michael Anthony Broadnax, 60, of Anderson Street, had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to the release.
Broadnax was taken to UNC Rockingham by ambulance, where he died a short time later.
After an investigation, detectives charged Kalai Jaquan Maxwell of Prospect Street with one count of first-degree murder, according to the release.
Maxwell was arrested without incident and is being held in the Rockingham County Jail without bond. His first appearance in Wentworth District Court is scheduled for September 3.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone having additional information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Disher or Detective Tyson Scales at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.