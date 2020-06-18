EDEN — Investigators are asking the public to help identify two suspects who they believe to be involved in 12 separate incidents of robbery.
Officers with the Eden Police Department were called to several car break-ins during the early morning hours Wednesday at locales across the city.
Car break-ins were reported at the Brownstone Commons apartment complex, the Arbor Glenn apartment complex and Ashton Way apartment complex, on Ridge Avenue and in the Central and Draper portions of Eden.
The individuals also stole a red 2018 Dodge Journey that had the keys left inside the vehicle, according to police officials
The car has not been re-located as of press time.
Investigators on the case were able to obtain video of the two suspects through surveillance footage and are asking the public to help identify the suspects, the vehicle they were originally driving.
Investigators believe the two suspects may still be using the stolen red SUV.
Surveillance from a local store also shows the identity of the individuals who used a stolen credit card, taken out of one of the cars broken into on Ridge Avenue, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two suspects or the stolen vehicle is asked to call Detective Anthony Lovings or Sgt. Brian Disher on the Eden Police Department on the 24-hour line at 336-349-9683.
The public can also call the department’s office line during the day by dialing 336-623-9240.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Eden Police is also reminding residents to remove valuables or hide them out of site or in the trunk of the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.