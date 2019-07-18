EDEN —State Bureau of Investigation agents on Wednesday interviewed city government workers as part of an ongoing investigation, agency officials said.
The scope of the investigation is unclear. SBI Special Agent Scott Williams, in charge of the Northern Piedmont District, confirmed the Wednesday interviews and said the visit to the city hall "wasn't a raid by any stretch."
"We were requested by the Rockingham County District Attorney in March of 2019 to kind of do an audit of some expenses in the City of Eden,” said Williams who is charge of the Northern Piedmont District. “That's what the interviews were about yesterday."
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Shelley Lynch also confirmed that federal agents assisted "another agency" with interviews at city hall.
"That is the only information I can provide," Lynch said in an email.
Reached by phone Thursday, Eden City Manager Brad Corcoran called the investigation brand new and said he didn't know much about it.
"I really don't have any comment," Corcoran said. "I guess they are checking into some things, and I guess whatever they're doing will run its course."
Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey said Thursday that he could not comment on a pending investigation.
"Once we complete (the investigation), we will meet with the district attorney and determine if there are any charges for anyone or just to close it out," Williams said.
Eden Mayor Neville Hall told RockinghamNow he hasn't been informed by authorities about what they are investigating.
"It's an ongoing investigation," Hall said. "I don't know what all they've asked for, but I do know that everybody at the city has been cooperative in providing them anything they've asked for, but I don't know what those items would be."