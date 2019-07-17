7th Annual Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest—This Saturday
This annual event will take place on Saturday, July 20 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. on Fieldcrest Road in Downtown Draper. Jim Quick and Coastline will perform their crowd favorites. Join us and area shag clubs to dance the night away to your favorite beach music. There will be great food—BBQ, hot dogs, burgers and more. The Eden Rotary Club will run their annual beer garden. (No outside coolers, please.) Bring your lawn chair, family and friends for a great time. For more information, contact Cindy Adams at 336-612-8049 or visit www.exploreedennc.com
The Voice winner Javier Colon coming to Eden on Aug. 2, will perform private show at the Preppy Pirate Outfitters company store grand opening
Eden native Chris Nelson is opening The Company Store of Preppy Pirate Outfitters at 647 Washington St. His store will be open from 11a.m.- 6:00 p.m. on both Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2. On Friday at 6:00 p.m., a grand opening will be conducted by the Eden Chamber of Commerce. The first 100 customers to shop Aug. 1st and Aug. 2 will receive a courtesy ticket to re-enter the store at 6 p.m. August 2nd for a free private in store concert by American singer-songwriter and The Voice Season 1 winner Javier Colon.
Javier has performed with such diverse acts as Joss Stone, Darius Rucker, the Indigo Girls, Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, and Anthony Hamilton,[5] and recorded an EP on his own label, Javier Colon Music. On stage, Javier's primary instruments are steel and nylon-stringed acoustic guitars.
Preppy Pirate Outfitters is a coastal theme clothing brand featuring the coolest bow tie wearing pirate in all the land. Hats, shirts, hoodies and accessories are available at the Eden store, online and at the many concerts and events attended by Chris and his wife Erin.
“We wanted to open this store to showcase our popular clothing items and be part of the new investment in our hometown,” stated Nelson. “The August 2nd concert is a great opportunity for customers to see a nationally known, talented musician play right here in Eden.”
For more information, visit www.preppypirateoutfitters.com or check out their Facebook page.