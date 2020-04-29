Fisherman's Galley has re-opened
This Eden restaurant has reopened for takeout with Thursday, Friday and Sunday hours 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 3:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. They are located at 130 E. Meadow Road in Eden. Call in your orders to 336-623-2220.
That Little Pork Shop is Now Open
Owner Donna Hopkins had reopened for takeout at their 629 Monroe St. location. They are open from Wednesday-Saturday from 4:00pm-7:00pm. You can reach them at 336-623-7675.
Please support local restaurants
Governor Roy Cooper has outlined his reopening plan for NC which includes restaurants not being able to accommodate indoor dining until the latter part of May. This means that our local restaurants will continue to struggle.
Below are locations and names of local restaurants remaining open during the COVID-19 crisis. Please support them:
Arby’s, 838 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-0861
Biscuitville, 114 W. Kings Hwy. 336-627-0267
Bojangles, 631 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-6404
Burger King, 221 W. Kings Hwy. 336-627-5700
Circle Drive-In, 111 Boone Rd. 336-623-8854
Cook Out, 659 S. Van Buren Rd. 866-547-0011
Dick’s Drive-In, 1004 Washington St. 336-627-7112
Domino’s Pizza, 640 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-4040
Downtown Deli, 637 Washington St. 336-612-2763
Elizabeth’s Pizza, 640 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-5291
El Parral, 734 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-4830
Elree’s Sweet Shop, 323 E. Meadow Rd. 336-627-9338
Fisherman’s Galley, 130 E. Meadow Road 336-623-2220
Hardee’s, 262 W. Kings Hwy. 336-627-1268
Kelly’s Carryout, 1314 E. Stadium Dr. 336-635-9590
KFC, 123 N. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-8414
King’s Inn Pizza, 112 N. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-1706
Little Caesar’s, 808 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-1323
McDonald’s, 640 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-1045
Okoku Express, 201 E. Meadow Rd. 336-612-2681
Papa John’s, 659 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-3737
Pizza Hut, 734 S. Linden Rd. 336-623-6333
Railroad Café, 239 Main St. 336-635-1709
Rio Grande, 122 E. Meadow Rd. 336-623-2680
That Little Pork Shop, 629 Monroe Street 336-623-7675
The Roasted Bean, 618 Washington St. 336-508-2631
Ruby Tuesday, 706 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-7920
Sakura, 640 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-8889
Santana’s, 436 E. stadium Dr. 336-623-1030
Speedy’s, 955 Washington St. 336-623-9044
Stella’s Pizza, 515 Morgan Road 336-623-5055
Subway, 302 N. Pierce St. 336-627-3573
Subway, 824 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-7827
Sweet Revenge, 705 Washington St. 336-627-3694 (By appointment only)
Taco Bell, 726 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-8226
Wendy’s, 639 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-5085
