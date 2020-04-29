Fisherman's Galley has re-opened

This Eden restaurant has reopened for takeout with Thursday, Friday and Sunday hours 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 3:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. They are located at 130 E. Meadow Road in Eden. Call in your orders to 336-623-2220.

That Little Pork Shop is Now Open

Owner Donna Hopkins had reopened for takeout at their 629 Monroe St. location. They are open from Wednesday-Saturday from 4:00pm-7:00pm. You can reach them at 336-623-7675.

Please support local restaurants

Governor Roy Cooper has outlined his reopening plan for NC which includes restaurants not being able to accommodate indoor dining until the latter part of May. This means that our local restaurants will continue to struggle.

Below are locations and names of local restaurants remaining open during the COVID-19 crisis.  Please support them:

Arby’s, 838 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-0861

Biscuitville, 114 W. Kings Hwy. 336-627-0267

Bojangles, 631 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-6404

Burger King, 221 W. Kings Hwy. 336-627-5700

Circle Drive-In, 111 Boone Rd. 336-623-8854

Cook Out, 659 S. Van Buren Rd. 866-547-0011

Dick’s Drive-In, 1004 Washington St. 336-627-7112

Domino’s Pizza, 640 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-4040

Downtown Deli, 637 Washington St. 336-612-2763

Elizabeth’s Pizza, 640 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-5291

El Parral, 734 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-4830

Elree’s Sweet Shop, 323 E. Meadow Rd. 336-627-9338

Fisherman’s Galley, 130 E. Meadow Road 336-623-2220

Hardee’s, 262 W. Kings Hwy. 336-627-1268

Kelly’s Carryout, 1314 E. Stadium Dr. 336-635-9590

KFC, 123 N. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-8414

King’s Inn Pizza, 112 N. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-1706

Little Caesar’s, 808 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-1323

McDonald’s, 640 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-1045

Okoku Express, 201 E. Meadow Rd. 336-612-2681

Papa John’s, 659 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-3737

Pizza Hut, 734 S. Linden Rd. 336-623-6333

Railroad Café, 239 Main St. 336-635-1709

Rio Grande, 122 E. Meadow Rd. 336-623-2680

That Little Pork Shop, 629 Monroe Street 336-623-7675

The Roasted Bean, 618 Washington St. 336-508-2631

Ruby Tuesday, 706 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-7920

Sakura, 640 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-8889

Santana’s, 436 E. stadium Dr. 336-623-1030

Speedy’s, 955 Washington St. 336-623-9044

Stella’s Pizza, 515 Morgan Road 336-623-5055

Subway, 302 N. Pierce St. 336-627-3573

Subway, 824 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-7827

Sweet Revenge, 705 Washington St. 336-627-3694 (By appointment only)

Taco Bell, 726 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-623-8226

Wendy’s, 639 S. Van Buren Rd. 336-627-5085

Mike Dougherty is director of economic development for the City of Eden. He can be reached at mdougherty@edennc.us or 336-612-8039.

