Eden Restaurants
Most of our restaurants are now offering takeout and some will deliver. Restaurants are some of the hardest hit by this pandemic. Please patronize them when you are able to do so. The National Restaurant Association estimates that 11% of all U.S. restaurants could close due to lost business from COVID-19. Let’s support Eden restaurants so they all survive this ordeal.
Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Program
The SBA is offering a disaster assistance loan program. The vital details of the program are listed below:
- Private and non-profit organizations are eligible
- Businesses affected by the disaster qualify
- Criteria
- Credit history must be acceptable to the SBA but they are more lenient now
- Repayment: Applicant must show ability to repay based on 2018 and 2019 cash flow
- Must be located in a county declared as disaster area (Rockingham County has done this)
- $2 million maximum loan at 3.75% interest rate for small business/2.75% for non-profits
- Up to 30-year term
- How can funds be used?
- Pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills
- Not intended to replace lost sales or profits or for expansions
- Collateral Requirements
- Under $25,000 loan: none
- Above $25,000: collateral is required
- Real estate can be used as collateral
- Application
No cost to apply
- No obligation to take a loan if one is offered.
Visit www.disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.
Travel Consultants
If you booked your trip online and find yourself needing help because the pandemic has affected your plans, Pam at Travel Consultants is ready to assist you. She is also available to book a future trip so you can get relief from your spouse, kids, in-laws, etc. whenever this virus is under control. Travel Consultants is located at 214 N. Van Buren Road and can be reached at 336-627-1175.
Home for the Refuge Outreach: Please Help
The staff and volunteers at Home of the Refuge Outreach have a commitment to promote the spiritual welfare of the homeless, who are our neighbors. They are in desperate need of food and financial assistance. Home of the Refuge is located at 1431 W. Fieldcrest Road below the Draper Fire Station. They can be reached at 336-791-3053. Please help them in this difficult time.
Eden Trails
Although Governor Cooper has declared a “Shelter in Place” Executive Order, Eden and Rockingham County residents are able to walk the Smith River Greenway, Freedom Park Walking Track, Freedom Park Nature Trail and Grogan Park Nature Trail. (Matrimony Creek is still under construction from the heavy rain we received earlier this year.) Walking these trails is a great way to exercise and refresh your mind and emotions from being cooped up so much of the time. Please enjoy them.
