Karastan Mosaic
unveiling
On Monday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m., the Karastan Mosaic unveiling will take place at Grogan Park on the grounds of Eden City Hall.
Artist Teresa Phillips, Karastan employees and local citizens have contributed to the mosaic tile re-creation of the famous 717 rug.
Karastan celebrated its 90th year in Eden in 2018. This art piece is a tribute to the workers who have created such beautiful rugs for decades that have graced homes and businesses throughout the world.
The mosaic creation process required time and extreme patience by Phillips and others.
Come join us as we celebrate a significant part of Eden’s history on August 12th.
Grown and Gathered
The summer Grown and Gathered event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:00p.m. at the beautiful Spray Mercantile on Church Street across from the traffic circle.
There will be delicious, local fresh food, beverages and desserts at Rockingham County’s premiere farm to fork event.
Tickets are $50 each or $90 per couple.
A portion of the proceeds goes to the Rockingham County Fine Arts Festival. For tickets or more information contact Cindy Adams at 336-612-8049 or Debbie Moore at 336-344-5539.
Badcock Furniture’s ‘Operation Backpack’
On Saturday, August 17th from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. there will be a free backpack giveaway for K-12 students at Badcock Furniture, located at 220 W. Kings Highway in Eden.
The giveaway will also feature free snacks and a chance to win a back-to-school tablet! Free child ID kits are also available.
Backpacks will be distributed while supplies last.
For more information, contact the store at 336-612-2107.
Zips Car Wash
Plans are now being reviewed at the city for this car wash that will located at the corner of East Harris Street and N.C. 14. Zip’s offers monthly memberships that allow the member unlimited car washes for a monthly fee.
Reynolds Brewery
Chip and Toni Reynolds will open Eden’s first microbrewery in the old water works building at 351 W. Meadow Road in early October.
Chip began brewing beer in the 90s and was a hit at the June Oink & Ale festival in Eden.
He sampled all of his product within one hour of the festival opening. The Reynolds’ plan special events since they are close to the Smith River Greenway and Island Ford Landing.
Sophisticated Rubbish
This is a furniture store located on Monroe Street next to That Little Pork Shop. This will be similar to a small general store with furniture. They plan to open by RiverFest, which is slated for Sept. 20.
Make It Fit Moore Alterations
Owner Linda Moore is moving her business from 640 Washington St. to 618 Washington St. in the former Weight Watchers location in historic downtown Eden.