Most Admired CEO ---Congratulations Dana!
The Triad Business Journal held a contest for the Most Admired CEOs in the Piedmont Triad Region. UNC Rockingham Healthcare CEO Dana Weston was one of the twenty CEOs selected by their employees and associates. This talented young leader brought the former Morehead Memorial Hospital through bankruptcy and into the UNC Healthcare system. She is a sought after speaker who always presents Eden in the most positive, complimentary way possible. Dana is certainly to be admired and appreciated for all that she has done for Eden’s largest employer.
The Rockingham Community College Small Business Center (SBC)
This Center provides a range of services to small business owners, prospective owners and anyone who is determined to be a more successful and fulfilled person. Small businesses are vital to Rockingham County and North Carolina. More than 97% of all NC businesses employ fewer than 100 people and over 80% of all NC businesses employ 20 workers or less. The SBC helps current and prospective small businesses by offering assistance through useful information, education and training, counseling and referral. The SBC provides the following services:
- Seminars and short courses for business owners and employees
- Direct one-to-one assistance for small business owners and prospective owners
- Networking opportunities
- A resource and information bank
- Partnerships with state agencies and other groups
- Training and upgrading for the employees of small businesses
Upcoming classes include:
- July 11 Start and Grow your Small Business 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- July 18 Financial Know How-Finance Basics 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- July 22 Marketing Basics 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- August 1 Funding your Small Business 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
All seminars are free of charge and offered at the RCC Small Business Center, 215 Wrenn Memorial Road
For more information call 336-342-4261 ext. 2245 or email reagans7361@rockinghamcc.edu
Eden Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month
Travel Consultants, located at 214 N. Van Buren Road, is the June Small Business of the Month. Congratulations to Pam Cundiff and her staff that are always ready to serve you. Call 336- 627-1175 for more information.
Eden Chamber of Commerce New Members
Please help welcome the new members of the Eden Chamber of Commerce.
They include:
- Silver Paw Pet Resort, located at 7741N.C. 14, just north of city limits. Call them at 336-623-2257.
- A Safe Hands Transportation "2" is located at 220 E. Meadow Road, Ste. 12. They can provide all of your transportation needs. Terry Adams is the new owner of this business. Call them at 336-254-1584.