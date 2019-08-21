Touch-A-Truck This Saturday
Make sure you bring the kids to our annual Touch-A-Truck event this Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Henry Street in historic downtown Eden! Come climb, explore and discover your favorite things on wheels! Admission is a non-perishable food item for the Kids Backpack Food Program. Please choose from the following items:
- Applesauce Cups
- Fruit Cups
- Canned Spaghetti, Ravioli, etc.
- Pop Tarts
- Peanut Butter Cracker Packs
- Beanie Weenies
Jobs
As of Aug., 19, 839 available jobs were listed for Rockingham County on the NCWorks web site. Major employers seeking staff are UNC Healthcare, Rockingham County Consolidated Schools, CVS Pharmacy, Food Lion and others. To learn more about what jobs are open, these are the steps to follow:
- Visit www.ncworks.gov
- Under “Employers” go to Labor Market Information
- Click on “Area Profile”
- Under Area Type—select “County”
- Select “Rockingham County”
Employers by Job Opening will provide details of available jobs.
Mosaic Unveiling
A huge thank you is extended to Artist Teresa Phillips for creating such an amazing mosaic of the Karastan 717 Rug that is now featured under the gazebo in the John E. Grogan Park. More than 37,000 individual tiles comprise this striking replica of the 717 rug. A special thank you to all those who attended the unveiling and showed your support for Teresa and public art in the City of Eden. If you could not attend, make sure you visit the park and see it for yourself. The park is located at 308 E. Stadium Drive on the campus of Eden City Hall.
Grown and Gathered
The second of these farm to table events was held on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Spray Mercantile. Delicious local food was prepared by Mom’s Kitchen staff, accented by Bull Moose BBQ Sauce from local entrepreneurs Logan Barbour and Nathan Dougherty. Another full house was on hand for the festivities. Thanks to City of Eden Coordinator of Special Events and Tourism Cindy Adams for her creativity and persistence in facilitating the event. Also a big thank you goes to Heather Castle, Randy Hunt, Paul Dishmon, Tom and Maryann Barbour and others who helped with set-up and breakdown to make this another great event in Eden.
RiverFest
Mark your calendars for our 16th Annual RiverFest coming up on Sept. 20 & 21 in historic downtown Eden! This festival celebrates Eden’s art, history and river heritage. There will be two stages of live music, amusements, bungee trampoline, Carolina Raptor Center, river excursions, virtual kayak, food, vendors and so much more for the entire family. Hours are Friday 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Admission is Free! See you there!