Badcock Furniture's Operation Backpack
On Saturday, Aug. 17 from 2 p.m-4 p.m. there will be a free backpack giveaway for K-12 students (while supplies last) at their Kingsway Plaza location. They will offer free snacks during that time as well. Enter to win a Back to School tablet! Free child ID kits are also available. For more information, contact the store at 336-612-2107.
Grown and Gathered—Tomorrow night
The summer Grown and Gathered event will take place tomorrow night at 7p.m. at the beautiful Spray Mercantile on Church Street across from the traffic circle. There will be delicious, local fresh food, beverages and desserts at Rockingham County’s premiere farm to fork event. Tickets are $50 each or $90 per couple. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Rockingham County Fine Arts Festival. For tickets or more information contact Cindy Adams at 336-612-8049 or Debbie Moore at 336-344-5539.
Northstar Realty
If you are looking to sell your home take advantage of the active real estate market. The internet has given Eden and Rockingham County national and even international exposure for potential buyers. Northstar Realty is located at 116. W. Meadow Road. Call Boyd or Vonda Higgs at 336-627-1050.
Eden Internal Medicine—New Practitioners
Three new members have been added to the Eden Internal Medicine team and will have offices in the building across from their 405 Thompson Street location. The new practitioners include:
Mackenzie Barham, DNP
A Rockingham County native and Morehead High School graduate (2009), she attended UNCG, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2014. She completed her Doctorate in Nursing Practice, specializing in adult/gerontology in May of 2019. She is excited to practice at Eden Internal Medicine and serve the community she calls home.
Taylor Woodson, FNP-C
Ms. Woodson will join the practice as a Family Nurse Practitioner. A Pittsylvania County native and graduate of Tunstall High School, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2014. She has been employed as a highly skilled and trained emergency, trauma and intensive care registered nurse. Ms. Woodson graduated Summa Cum Laude from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN with a Master of Science Degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner and is licensed by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board, and North Carolina Board of Nursing. Ms. Woodson is devoted to providing quality care to her patients.
Naitik Panwala, PA-C
Mt. Panwala earned his undergraduate degree in Biology from UNC-Chapel Hill. He completed his Master’s in Health Science Degree in the Duke University Department of Family Medicine and Community Health in 1992 where he also completed his Physician Assistant Program. Mr. Panwala is a Fellow in the American Academy of Physician Assistants and North Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants. He is Board Certified by the NCCPA. Mr. Panwala has over ten years of Rheumatology experience and will be focusing on patients with Arthritis and Fibromyalgia at Eden Internal Medicine. He will be accepting patients in August.
For more information on these practitioners call 336-627-4896.