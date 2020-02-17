WENTWORTH — Early voting has begun for the 2020 North Carolina Primary election and local voters will have a chance to head to the polls early at several designated locations.
Voters began taking to the voting box Thursday at one stop locations across the county.
One-Stop voting in Wentworth is being held at the Rockingham County Board of Elections, located at 240 Cherokee Camp Road.
Here is the remaining schedule for voting at the Wentworth site:
Monday, Feb. 17 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
One-Stop remote sites will also be open for voters during the early-voting portion of the primary election.
Eden’s remote site is located at the Eden Library, located at 598 S. Pierce St. in Eden. Reidsville will hold voting at its one-stop location at the Salvation Army Community Center at 708 Barnes St.
Western Rockingham voters can head to the Madison-Mayodan Library, located at 611 Burton St. in Madison, to cast their ballot.
Here is the remaining schedule for voting at those remote sites:
Monday, Feb. 17 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28 — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While several state and federal primary races will be on local ballots this go-around, only three local Republican races will appear on local ballots this year.
Four Republicans vying for a spot on the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will seek votes for three spots on the November ballot.
Republican residents will have a choice to select between incumbents Reece Pyrtle, Mark Richardson and Kevin Berger and newcomer Jimmy Joyce.
The top three vote getters will advance to the November ballot, alongside Democrats Ann Brady and Jeff Johnson.
Republican Voters in District 1 of the Rockingham County School system will also need to make a choice between three candidates looking to fill the single Republican nod.
The names of Lorie Booth McKinney, William James, and Vicky Alston are on the primary ballot in a race that doesn’t have opposition from any other political party.
In District 3, Eden residents Jim Fink and Vickie T. McKinney are seeking votes with one advancing to the general election.
In November, the Republican primary winner faces off against Eden Libertarian R. Michael Jordan.
Primary Election Day on March 3 will feature voting stations in all Rockingham County precincts.
Voting on March 3 starts at 6:30 a.m., with polls remaining open until 7:30 p.m.
Thus far, 627 ballots have been cast during two days of early voting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.