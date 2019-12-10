STOKESDALE — Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help in locating a runaway teen who was reported missing earlier today.
Miadison Dhue Kiser, 16, was last seen Sunday evening at 758 Stanley Road in Stokesdale,
Anyone who sees Kizer or knows of her whereabouts are encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
