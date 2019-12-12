WENTWORTH — Eden native and vice-chairman of the Rockingham County Democratic Party Wally White filed today to make a bid against 20-year incumbent Phil Berger for the N.C. Senate’s 30th District seat.
White, 50, is the only Democratic candidate to file for a run at Berger’s seat.
Senate President Pro Tem, Berger, 67, was elected to his post in 2000 and became minority leader in 2004. The attorney, who lives in Eden, ascended to the governing body's highest post in 2011.
An ordained minister with a career in film and television, White said he plans to focus on improving public education with a 10-year plan to transform it to a nationally top ranking.
“The North Carolina Constitution says, ‘The people have a right to the privilege of education, and it is the duty of the State to guard and maintain that right,’’’ White said in a press release early Thursday. “Our state Constitution also guarantees equality. In order to deliver on those rights, I believe every public dollar spent on education should be spent in our public schools … Money is never the sole answer to any challenge, however when we are falling short on per student spending or allowing any public dollars to become profits for private institutions, we are neglecting the rights of our youngest citizens and worsening the chances of our state’s greatest future.’’
White also called for immediate Medicaid expansion, to which Berger has voted against.
“It would cost this state ZERO dollars (90% will be paid by the federal program, the other 10% by hospital assessments). It’s estimated that expanding Medicaid would create 40,000 new North Carolina jobs, bring $4 billion into our economy each year, expand coverage to 500,000 people who are currently uninsured, and save roughly 1,000 lives every year … ," White said.
"That last estimate alone means that not expanding Medicaid is allowing 1,000 North Carolinians to die unnecessarily every single year. That is unacceptable,’’ White said, emphasizing such expansion was essential to prevent rural hospitals across the district from closing.
Promoting economic development is another top priority for White, and he cited the importance of recruiting industry and the critical need for healthy small businesses like the dry cleaning operation his parents owned and operated in Eden.
White noted his unique qualifications as a veteran of the film and television industry to work hand-in-glove with the state’s new Advisory Council for Film, Television and Digital Streaming in an effort to restore incentives to producers who’ve migrated to a more economically welcoming Georgia.
As North Carolina has seen film slow to a halt, Georgia saw television and film spend $2.9 billion there in 2019. “It’s time to bring some of that money and work back to North Carolina,’’ White said.
With the slogan “For the People,” White said he wants to create an “independent redistricting commission with an amendment to the North Carolina State Constitution to guarantee fair elections and end gerrymandering.
White further said he wants to protect and enhance Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties within the 30th District, heeding lessons learned from the Dan River coal ash spill several years back.
“From a health perspective, our bodies depend on clean air and water. “From an economic perspective, it’s no good promoting our rivers if the water can’t be used by our tourists and businesses. We must find a balance in economic interests that both serves us and provides needed protections for our natural resources. Putting the health and safety of the people in our communities first must always be our top priority,’’ White said.
Berger's office was invited to share platform issues with RockinghamNow for this article, though no one could be reached for comment by phone at press time.
