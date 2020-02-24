WENTWORTH — A Danville, Virginia, woman charged with murdering of her three-month-old son made a first appearance in Rockingham County District Court early Monday afternoon.
Shantiequa Renea Woods, 30, of Garland Street, Danville, Virginia is being held in the Rockingham County Jail without bond.
She is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the death of her infant – Isaiah Woods.
Officers investigating the death said they believe the infant sustained injuries sometime Thursday at 161 Aberdeen Road in Ruffin, where they were staying, according to a news release.
Woods committed an assault that, “resulted in blunt force trauma” to the head and “trauma to the torso resulting in broken ribs,” according to the arrest warrant issued.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Woods, after the mother took her child to Sovah Health Hospital in Danville Thursday night.
The case was passed to The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office by the Danville Police Department Thursday evening, after officers collected basic information during their initial investigation at the hospital.
Woods was later arrested Friday at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
No further information has been released in the case and search warrants have yet to be made part of public court record.
Reidsville attorney Jason Ross was appointed to represent Woods, according to North Carolina Court System records.
Rockingham and Caswell County District Attorney Jason Ramey will prosecute the case.
Woods is scheduled to make her next court appearance Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing.
