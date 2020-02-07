Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... VIRGINIA... DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS THE HEADWATERS OF THE DAN RIVER, WITH ANOTHER TWO TO THREE INCHES LIKELY OVER THE NEXT 12 HOURS. THIS WILL RESULT IN MINOR RIVER FLOODING ALONG THE DAN RIVER LATER TODAY, LIKELY LASTING INTO THE WEEKEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RAH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH * FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * AT 08AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 3.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 20.4 FEET BY TOMORROW EARLY AFTERNOON.THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 19.5 FEET...DAN VALLEY ROAD AND RIVER ROAD IN MADISON ARE CLOSED BY FLOODWATERS. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 20.0 FEET ON DEC 25 2015. &&