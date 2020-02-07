ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The Dan River surged to historic levels Friday, following heavy daylong rain Thursday.
The Dan River, which averages depths around three feet, soared to 28.39 feet at Settle Bridge Road Friday afternoon, before cresting — according to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
That total, which surpasses the initial flood stage by nearly 10 feet, is the second-highest level ever recorded by NWS at the Settle Bridge site over an 80-year period.
The Dan River flirted with Major flood stage levels of 29 feet and above Friday afternoon, before cresting just before 4 p.m. Friday.
The water-level totals at the Settle Bridge Road location Friday surpass the 28.12 feet flood stage recorded on Sept. 23, 1979 as the second most historic crest at the location.
The record level crest of 31.60 feet occurred on June 22, 1972, following the aftermath of Hurricane Agnes — a Category 1 directly hit Georgia and South Carolina, before flooding the waterways of North Carolina’s Piedmont-Triad.
The mighty Dan ran calm Thursday morning through Settle Bridge, according to NWS tabular data from the gauge site.
Just before dawn at 6:30 a.m., water levels sat at just three feet.
By mid-afternoon, heavy, consistent rainfall transformed the calm to 13.4 feet of additional flood water, with flow-rates increasing from just over one thousand cubic feet per second to nearly 13.5 KCFS.
That trend continued late into the night Thursday, raising the Dan to over 27 feet by 8 a.m. at the break of dawn Friday.
By Friday, flow levels peaked, carrying 27,000 cubic feet of water more per second than the previous afternoon (40.8 KCFS).
Thursday’s rains took several roadways across Rockingham County out of commission — especially in parts of Wentworth, Eden and western Rockingham County.
Water levels measured at the NWS checkpoint in Pine Hall were the highest ever recorded by the gauge, which has only been in place since 1986.
While the area historically has seen worse flooding in years previous, the Dan River at Pine Hall saw a historic crest of 27.94 feet — surpassing the recent history record of 25 feet, 8 inches, set in 2010.
The massive flood level began to crest in Pine Hall around 1:45 a.m. Friday, with totals steadily dropping completely out of flood stage early Friday evening.
