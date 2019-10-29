REIDSVILLE — For over 17 years, Horizon of North Carolina has placed customer service at the forefront.
Every day, the local mortgage lending team aims to give customer service to those about to embark on one of life’s more daunting tasks.
Led by President Jennifer Gunn and Senior Vice President Michele Miller, the longtime mortgage lender has reveled in providing face-to-face assistance during the initial steps of the home buying experience.
Since 2002, Horizon, located on Scales Street, has set out to make the very ever-changing process to obtain home financing a bit easier.
They’ve done so by using their decades of experience to personally assist home or property purchasers during the tedious approval process.
“All customers are created equally, they all have to come up with those same bank statements and check stubs, but our job is to make it easier for them,” said Gunn, a senior loan officer with 33 years invested in the mortgage industry.
For Gunn and Miller, the goal for their team isn’t to just close a deal.
Unlike many other national lenders, who depend on the next phone call or internet application for business, Horizon places strict attention on the diverse situations of each client.
In a small community home market like Rockingham County, where people still value the ability to sit across the table and receive personalized service, it’s important to have a local mortgage option, Gunn said.
“We are going to do you right,” said Gunn. “I'm in this community and what's the likelihood that you are going to see me out to eat somewhere versus when you call somebody a couple of counties over or somebody online. Chances are you're not ever going to talk to them again. You are going to run into me out to eat, at Lowe's (Home Improvement) and at the grocery store. If I treat you right, you are going to tell people that I treated you right and we are always going to treat you right, because the door is always open.”
What’s the next step?
For those just entering the housing market for the first time, Gunn provided some strong advice for purchasers looking to start their path on the road to their dream home.
The first step towards success, Gunn said, is keeping track of your credit and establishing a paper trail of important documents such as pay stubs, bank statements, and W-2s.
“You’d be surprised, a lot of people don’t keep up with those things,” Gunn said.
Once organization is complete, the next step is seeing a trusted mortgage lender.
“They should come see us as soon as they decide that they are going to buy a house,” Gunn said. “We should be their first trip before they go talk to a realtor.”
The mortgage expert said that if someone comes in who can’t buy right away, her team uses their more than 85 years of experience to help provide individuals the tools they need to obtain their goals.
For Horizon, it’s all about providing full-service before and after the close.
And being there for all customers – whether they are first-time buyers, previously didn’t get a fair shake in obtain financing, or are longtime clients looking to continue life’s journey.
“That’s what’s exciting – You see people take the first step and then you see people take the final step,” said Miller. “They've had their family, they've raised their kids and now they are looking to downsize -- now they are looking for their final house. You see them get the first house, the final house and you also get to handle everything in between. It's quite an accomplishment.”
As is the trust that Horizon has gained throughout the community.
For three years running, the local agency has been selected as the top mortgage lender in Rockingham County, as part of the annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
The all-female team consists of Gunn and Miller, as well as Senior Loan Officer Cristie Edwards, Loan Officer Kathleen Price, Loan Officer Stacie Gunn and Administrative Assistant Jennifer Niemczura.
Men have previously worked in the Horizon office in several different capacities, and while the current dynamic wasn’t intended – Gunn and Miller said they are proud of their current dynamic as a team of women in business representing their community.
“This staff, this team, is just unbelievable,” said Gunn, who added that Horizon is where it is today because of its team approach and the players that make up the team.
“Just in the last five months, we've come together and gelled more as team than we have in the last 17 years,” Gunn said.
“It feels good to know that we have the right fit.”
To learn more on how Horizon of North Carolina can serve you, visit http://www.horizon-nc.net or stop by their office, located at 1237 S. Scales St. in Reidsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.