STONEVILLE— Rockingham County Sheriff’s investigators began day four on Monday of a manhunt for three men involved in the Friday morning shooting and robbery of a man at a mobile home park here.

Investigators believe Jamar Quamel Justice Crenshaw, nicknamed “Mars,’’ and two other men were visiting a fourth man at 110 Misty Court when Crenshaw shot the man and robbed him at around 11:05 a.m. on Friday.

Considered armed and dangerous, Crenshaw, 23, and his associates fled the scene with an AR-15 rifle and an undisclosed amount of money, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was airlifted to a Triad trauma center with life-threatening injuries on Friday, authorities said, declining to disclose his name to preserve his safety.

Investigators ask that anyone who can identify the suspects or knows their whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or contact the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232. Callers who wish to remain anonymous, may phone Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

