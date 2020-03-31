WENTWORTH — A Rockingham County resident over age 60 who suffered from multiple underlying health conditions died Wednesday of complications from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, officials with the Rockingham County Health Department announced in an afternoon press release.
No details about the gender or city of residence of the deceased were available.
Thus far, documented cases of COVID-19 number 1,584 in North Carolina and 13 people have died from the respiratory disease, 70 percent of whom were over age 65, according to North Carolina Department of Health records.
About 47% of the state's cases are male, and 90 percent of deaths in the Tar Heel state are male, the NCDOH reports.
Statewide, 26,243 individuals have been tested to date and 204 people are hospitalized due to the virus, according to the NCDOH. Across the nation, 243,211 people have tested positive, while 4,713 have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“Our deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones at this time. We want to reiterate the importance of citizens staying home until further direction from our government and health leadership”, said Lance Metzler, Rockingham County manager.
"Our prayers and condolences go out to the family at this difficult time,'' said Susan Young, interim director of the RCDH.
Rockingham County reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon.
Both county residents were hospitalized and both suffered from underlying health conditions, according to a Tuesday press release from the RCHD.
The patients’ ages and towns of residence were unavailable due to privacy laws.
Clinicians caution, however, that many more people in Rockingham County likely have COVID-19.
With testing supplies in very short supply, the county is currently only testing people sick enough to be hospitalized.
Add to that, for every patient tested, there is a 7-8 day wait time for results, clinicians from around the county explained. They estimate that cases tend to double every two to three days, meaning there could easily be hundreds of cases in Rockingham County already.
These same medical practitioners further say they are treating Rockingham County patients with hallmark symptoms of the novel coronavirus, who either cannot be tested or are awaiting test results.
For this reason, these doctors and nurses stress the critical importance of sheltering in place to protect yourself and other members of the community from the sometimes deadly respiratory virus.
“... Our message remains the same to our community, protect yourself by following the CDC recommended guidance: wash your hands, do not touch your face, limit travel to essential travel, maintain social distancing practices of 6’ of separation and for those high risk individuals stay in your home unless absolutely necessary to leave,’’ said Susan Young, the county’s interim health director after releasing news of Rockingham’s first cases.
The RCHD will continue working closely with community partners to prepare and respond to this public health emergency, Young said in the statement, encouraging the community to follow Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order to shelter in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are confident in our public health department’s ability to respond to COVID-19 and will continue to work to prepare and respond to the needs of Rockingham County,’’ said Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler. “Our top priority is the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens and our county employees as they work and serve our community.”
“Based on the increased number of cases in our state and on national and regional trends, we believe the community transmission of COVID-19 is now occurring in communities across North Carolina,’’ officials from the North Carolina Department of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider or urgent care to discuss their symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect them and others, county health department officials urged. “We would also like to ask you not to use the hospital’s emergency room unless you are experiencing a true medical emergency. If you are experiencing a medical emergency please call 911,’’ officials said in the release.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Department, visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.