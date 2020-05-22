Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA...VIRGINIA... DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING ON THE DAN RIVER AT DANVILLE. MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING ON THE DAN RIVER AT PACES. MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING ON THE DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED THIS EVENING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 09AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...FLOOD WATER BEGINS TO AFFECT THE DANVILLE UTILITIES COMPLEX AND THE PUBLIC WORKS COMPLEX, FLOODING OCCURS AT THE RIVERSIDE SHOPPING CENTER, AT RIVER DISTRICT TOWERS AND RIVER STREET,TRADE STREET, AND THE PARKING LOT AT NEWTON'S LANDING. * FLOOD HISTORY...THE CREST OF 27.5 FEET AROUND 3AM SATURDAY COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 27.2 FEET ON FEB 8 2020. &&