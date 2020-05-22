WENTWORTH — Rockingham County reported a 36% increase in reported COVID-19 cases during the first week of the state’s Phase 1 of reopening. And 10 of the 11 newest cases are in Eden, health officials report.
At the same time that some facilities and retailers were allowed to reopen, testing ramped up in the county and health officials saw what they had termed a “consistent rise” in coronavirus cases, jump by 11 just on Friday --from 58 to 69, according to statistics provided by Rockingham County’s Department of Health and Human Services.
Susan Young, the county’s interim director for public health, did not say whether the cases were associated with a specific business, church or family.
Asked to explain the cause of the spike, Young said, via email, “The increase coincides with the increase in testing for contact tracing and general community testing increases in other areas.’’
Notably, the county listed its youngest positive cases to date on Friday, with at least one 15-year-old patient.
By late Friday, data showed 29 patients are between 0-38 years of age, while 38 are 40 or older. Before Friday, no patients below 19 had been listed in Rockingham County.
Asked about the ages of the youngest COVID-19 patients, Young wrote. “We do not wish to reveal the ages of the children due to privacy issues for the families.’’
Cone Health see 136% increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Meanwhile, a concerning statistic emerged in neighboring Guilford County where 58 COVID-19 patients were on the roster of the admitted at Cone Health hospitals.
The number marks a 136% increase in hospitalized patients at the facilities since May 8 when 24 patients occupied Cone’s beds, clinicians reported, calling the rate “troubling.’’
The increase coincides with a statewide climb in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with state health officials tallying nearly 600 hospitalized patients last week -- the most since March.
Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred could not be reached for comment.
The higher numbers could signal a “trend’’ and could represent “the start of something concerning,’’ said Reidsville-based family practitioner Stephen Luking, who treats roughly 3,000 patients. “We will need to watch this hospitalization rate and daily death rate as an important gauge of the local severity.’’
Despite Phase 2 of the state’s reopening, which began this weekend and brings more opportunity to go out in public, Luking said he is, “telling my patients to go ... slow and really consider whether they really need to go inside a structure or be with a group outside their nuclear family.
“I think activities outside are ok, and in fact a good idea, physically and mentally, if they can maintain safe social distancing,’’ Luking said. “Masks are a good idea, too, and particularly important inside any building or if outdoor activities bring them close to others.’’
The week’s increased testing, which came as a result of changes in criteria that allowed more people to become eligible, revealed a 16% jump in Rockingham cases between Tuesday and Friday, reports show. The climb from 50 t0 58 came in three days. Between May 3 and May 19, the county had seen an average increase of 1 COVID-19 patient per day.
Of Rockingham’s current 69 cases, five are hospitalized, 55 have recovered, seven are asymptomatic and two have died, county statistics show. The patients who died were over 60 and each suffered multiple underlying health conditions, health officials said.
This week’s totals show about 10.5% of Rockingham’s reported cases are people who are free of symptoms, or asymptomatic. Such patients are often located during “contact tracing,’’ a public health investigative method the county’s health officials have practiced steadfastly.
The technique involves tracking every person with whom an infected patient has had close contact, then testing those contacts.
Thus far, the county has issued 352 tests, of which 283 were negative. Testing is offered at the county health department and other testing centers, such as Cone Health’s test site near Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, and Eden Drug’s drive-up free testing service.
Statewide on Friday, 20,860 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and 716 had died.
