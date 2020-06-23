WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Planning Board met Monday night and approved four special use permit applications and two land variances, including special use permits for increased capacity for an animal kennel and two new wireless telecommunications towers. They also gave the ok with a 5 to 2 vote, to a permit for a year-long turkey shoot.
The turkey shoot currently runs from September to December and raises money for Rockingham Family Charities to help underprivileged families with food and clothing.
Chuck Bailey, the owner of the organization, said he applied for the special use permit to allow for more turkey shoot fundraisers throughout the year.
“Most of the other turkey shoots around the other counties and some states ... they have a Christmas break and then they resume for a couple more months in the winter,” Bailey said. “Turkey shoots are for winter time.”
The turkey shoot has run since 2016, with hours of operation on Friday and Saturday nights from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. According to Bailey, the event raises about $5,000 per year. After some discussion of shoot hours and nuisance noise potential, the board approved Bailey’s application.
Another special use permit approval allows a Stoneville kennel to hold up to 16 domesticated animals at a time.
An application for a wireless telecommunication tower came from the Yanceyville Volunteer Fire Department, which proposed a new tower on its property.
“We thought this was the most favorable location and more fit the spirit of the code than any other properties we could find in the area,” said Doug Barker of HK Consulting.
Proposed by Vertical Bridge, a company that specializes in infrastructure locations, the tower would give the fire department space for emergency services.
The Planning Board reconvened as the Board of Adjustment to approve a variance of minimum lot size and setback for the same proposed tower, as well as a variance to reduce minimum lot sizes for single family dwellings on Ellisboro Road.
The next planning board is scheduled for July 13 at the county Governmental Center.
