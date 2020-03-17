WENTWORTH — Commission chambers sat nearly empty as a precaution Monday evening as local officials provided a public update on COVID-19.
Chairs remained stacked as the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners approved a COVID-19 employee policy for county workers and an operational plan to help protect the safety of employees and citizens.
Following President Donald Trump’s advice to limit groups to 10 people or less, chamber quarters were limited to only key county employees, commissioners and select media.
Presenters, who entered the room only when their agenda item was up, watched the meeting from a separate room from a livestream broadcast provided by Rockingham Update.
At press-time on Tuesday afternoon, no COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rockingham County by the Center for Disease Control.
Interim Rockingham County Health Director Susan Young told commissioers the county has formed a local task force to head up conversations with county partners to gain further input about the potential local impact of the coronavirus.
The health department is also holding weekly briefings with state health departments and hospitals and monitoring county residents who travel.
County officials are also consulting with state health authorities about any suspected COVID-19 cases, and fielding questions about the coronavirus from residents and health care providers.
“We did have someone we were monitoring here in Rockingham County,” Young told the board. “He came off monitoring (Monday). He had actually been in China.”
Young said the CDC has as two confirmatory testing labs, running about 350 specimens a day.
“We have received three test kits within the county but that’s a bit misleading because we can make up as many kits as we need,” said Young, explaining the county has enough resources to make 17 test kits if needed.
Along with the employee policy, which discusses mandatory leave, leave for family necessity, and advanced sick leave – several operational changes have also been implemented for county government.
Officials stopped all non-essential meetings across departments and are canceling all out of county travel, minus exceptions approved by the county manager.
Advisory board, committee and authority meetings have also been postponed for the next 30 days.
Citizens are also asked to call prior to coming to governmental center to see if needs can be met digitally.
By late Tuesday afternoon, the governmental center will use tents in the parking lot for intakes for various agencies.
Citizens are asked to wait in vehicles rather than waiting areas, and parking lots will be monitored at entrances to control traffic.
Daily cleaning procedures have also been put into place for all county departments, according to officials.
At county libraries, all in-person programming has been cancelled and access to the Reidsville, Eden and Madison-Mayodan Public libraries may be limited.
County officials are also investigating the possibility of using the resource centers as remote sites for staff and potentially opening libraries to students in need of internet access.
The county's human resources department has halted all in-person interviews that are not critical. Plans are being made to possible conduct a teleworking approval process for county employees.
The county's seven municipalities have declared a state of emergency in order to receive federal funds if the COVID-19 impact necessitates relief.
On Sunday, Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker announced to citizens through CodeRED messaging that the city is suspending all non-essential city events, programs and activities until March 21.
City officials, along with Annie Penn Hospital President Cindy Farrand, have formed a task force that meets daily to discuss new COVID-19 information and plan future safety recommendations.
Donecker, who will send another updated message out Sunday, said visitors have been limited within city facilities. He encouraged citizens and businesses to meet electronically and utilize the city’s utility bill drop box behind city hall.
In a letter to citizens, Eden Mayor Neville Hall said the city is monitoring local and national reports regarded COVID-19 and taking guidance from the CDC and the World Health Organization, as well as other public health agencies.
All commission and advisory meetings outside of regular council, planning board and board of adjustment meetings have been canceled for the last 30 days.
Tuesday’s council meeting was also streamed online by Rockingham Update, as council chambers were closed to the general public.
“We’ve developed contingency plans and are taking the proper recommended precautions,” Hall's letter said.
“In all city facilities, we have added extra sanitation measures, including daily disinfecting of surfaces,'' Hall wrote.
Several organizations across the county have also made changes to their routines.
Criminal court has been delayed for 30 days, with limited proceedings scheduled throughout the period.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has suspended on-site HomeWave video visitation service. Community Watch events have also been suspended – with staff in the records division continuing to operate as normal.
The online community has also been diligent; jumpstarting a grassroots effort on Facebook to link local information and provide a safe haven for those in need of help in Caswell, Rockingham and Stokes Counties.
The group, Stokes-Rock-Caswell COVID-19 Relief Network, offers a forum with information about COVID-19 and a place for residents to post requests for help or offers to assist.
Neighbors have shared information about which stores have stock of certain products, as teachers and volunteers alike share their willingness to deliver food to children in need.
The group, which is open to residents within those counties, can be found at facebook.com/groups/CasRockStokesCovid19support.
