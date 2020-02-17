REIDSVILLE — A trio of con men didn’t just swindle Roy Bell. They robbed a good bit of the retired Army veteran’s small town trusting nature.
Bell, 88, made a routine stop at Sparks & Sons Shell station on Scales Street Tuesday afternoon to fill up his tank. “My dad was actually pumping gas and a man approached him with a $100 bill, folded in half and asked, ‘Do you mind giving me change for a hundred?’ “ said Janice Bell Anderson, Bell’s daughter.
“I didn’t think anything was wrong with it when he handed it to me,’’ Bell said Thursday, holding out the counterfeit currency and describing his scammer as part of a trio of black men, aged around 35. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m., he said, though no security camera footage was preserved.
“Two men stayed in the car and one approached him,’’ Anderson said. “And then they drove off pretty quick,’’ Bell said.
Relieved that her father was not physically harmed or followed beyond the filling station, Anderson said she worries about other senior citizens being robbed.
“Initially, I was frightened because he was alone when this happened. And immediately your mind goes to: what if he hadn’t given them the money, would they have jumped him, followed him?’’ said Anderson of Charlotte.
“It made me feel helpless as a daughter. I wanted to tell him it’s okay, and they’re going to be held accountable. And I want as many people as possible to be aware that this is going on and to be extra careful, especially our elderly.’’
Anderson’s concerns are echoed by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein who this week launched Operation Silver Shield, a statewide initiative to “confront scammers and fraudsters who target older North Carolinians,’’ said Nazneen Ahmed, communications and policy advisor for the N.C. Department of Justice in Raleigh.
“Scammers will often target older people because they may be more vulnerable to scam tactics,’’ Ahmed said, encouraging any victims of elder fraud to contact their local and state authorities. Ahmed had no knowledge of Bell’s perpetrators.
Across the state and region, a good number of seniors report being hoodwinked through a wide variety of schemes — from overpriced services to get rich quick promises, lonely heart pleas and fake fundraisers.
And in a state of about 10 million people, North Carolina’s 65 and older population is expected to increase in the next 20 years from around 1.6 to 2.6 million, pointing up the need for hardy protections.
In 2019, the attorney general’s office received 1,249 complaints related to elder fraud. Guilford County had 34 reports, Forsyth County, 32, Alamance County, 10, Rockingham County, 9, Surry County, 5, and Stokes County, 1, according to Ahmed.
While Bell and his family have shared the cautionary tale with friends, relatives, and the Reidsville Police Department, Bell does not know if other local residents have fallen victim to his scammers.
Officials with the RPD did not respond to requests for comment before press time.
The bill used by Bell’s perpetrators featured patches of yellow ink and several small Chinese characters in red.
A search online showed several websites at which such fake bills can be bought in high volume at low cost. One site touts the bills as “convincing,’’ “play,’’ and “fake,’’ and ships 500 faux Ben Franklins for $2.99.
Perhaps the most insidious feature of such “change request” scam is that it targets elder folks who typically operate with more cash than plastic. And the transaction is by nature, quick and polite, not affording much time for close inspection of bills being traded.
“I took it on in and laid it on the counter to pay for my gas,’’ Bell said. “And they told me they couldn’t do anything with it,’’ he said of the Shell attendant. “I just hope this doesn’t happen to anybody else.’’
The attorney general’s office recommends the following to protect against elder fraud:
- Ask before you pay. If something doesn’t feel quite right, don’t complete the transaction.
- Beware of great deals. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
- Protect your information. Don’t give your bank account or social security number to someone you don’t know whether by phone, by email, or online.
- Pay with a credit card whenever possible. If there’s an issue, you can dispute the transaction and are more likely to recover your money.
If you think you or a loved one has been the victim of a scam, report it to ncdoj.gov/complaint or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.
And for more extensive information on Operation Silver Shield, visit: https://ncdoj.gov/operation-silver-shield/
