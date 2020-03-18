GREENSBORO -- Beginning Monday, Cone Hospital System will prohibit most visitors to its hospitals in an effort to protect protect patients and staff from COVID-19, the hospital group announced by news release Friday afternoon.
Cone Health also announced mid-week that non-essential surgeries, medical procedures, office visits and imaging will be postponed, effective immediately.
The decision is part of a national effort to reduce the use of medical supplies, according to a Cone Health news release.
Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center hospitals announced on Tuesday that they would postpone such surgeries.
“These uncertain times call for us to be judicious with our resources,” said Dr. Ed Gerhardt, chief of surgery at Cone Health. “We are curtailing elective and non-urgent procedures to support medical distancing as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”
Cone Health relies on the clinical judgment of each patient’s medical team to decide which patients should remained scheduled, the release said.
“As part of our COVID-19 precautions, no procedure will be postponed that would not cause harm to the patient if it is not done within the next four weeks,” Gerhardt said in the release.
The teams at Cone Health have developed guidelines for which procedures would be considered medically necessary, like heart by-pass surgery, and which procedures could be delayed with less impact for the patient, like cosmetic surgery.
On Thursday, UNC Health announced similar guidelines in the Triangle region — with only priority, urgent and emergency procedures and surgical cases being performed.
“The spread of COVID-19 in our state requires that we serve as good stewards of our resources and become very judicious with our supplies that will be needed for our physicians and staff to care for very sick patients,” said UNC Health CEO Wesley Burks in a news releas.
UNC Health physicians have developed guidelines for which procedures fit their criterium.
Some situations deemed prudent include heart by-pass surgery and trauma cases.
“It is our responsibility to be prepared for what will likely be an exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina,” said Burks in the release. “We have hundreds of colleagues across the state preparing our hospitals for the likely effects of this pandemic.”
Decision has steep cost
Following the elective surgeries recommendation comes at a steep cost, both in delayed care for patients, and financially for health care systems that have grown increasingly dependent on outpatient procedures as a primary revenue stream.
There are 137 presumed or confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,2,33 tests completed in North Carolina, according to numbers compiled by the state Friday morning.
Most of those infected are in self-quarantine and not receiving hospital care.
The Triad systems have been asked if they have changed staffing policies related to medical personnel age 60 and above since they are in the high-risk category for exposure to coronavirus.
Cone said that “nothing has changed regarding clinical staff (ages) 60 and over.”
Wake Forest Baptist advises employees that “those who are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 should use caution and consider limiting exposure, especially during higher-risk procedures if feasible based on staffing.”
Novant said in a statement that “we understand the unique position that healthcare workers are in during a potential outbreak. They’re serving on the frontlines.”
“As such, we are currently evaluating our attendance-related policy. Our policies must meet the need a potential surge of patients seeking care would generate, while also prioritizing the safety and health of our team members.”
Some more elective
Dr. Charles Dinerstein, medical director for the conservative-leaning American Council on Science and Health, said Monday that “some surgeries are less elective than others, and the judgment of the surgeon, along with shared decision-making with patients, is the best approach.”
“Any surgery can result in complications, and to increase the demand on hospital resources secondary to such complications is, to my mind, inappropriate at this time.”
Dinerstein said in terms of using medical staff ages 60 and older, “the role of medical staff, all of whom are at risk, is a decision best left to the community that is the hospital’s medical and nursing staff.
“Still, we need also to consider ancillary workers, including physical and occupational therapists, transporters, dietary staff and administrators. Those decisions can vary greatly.”
“I suspect that if we err, it will be to expose ourselves to greater risk while serving the greater good,” Dinerstein said. “That is what we signed up for when we went to medical and nursing school.”
Cone Rehab facilities closed
The healthcare provider announced early Friday it was temporarily closing all 12 community-based (outpatient) rehabilitation locations in its system.
According to a release, the decision was made to "protect employees and staff from potentially being exposed to coronavirus."
Facilities in Reidsville and Madison have been closed until further notice, with rehab professionals still working with patients to continue care.
Rehab services within hospitals is continuing as usual, with community-based staff being reassigned to other areas in the Cone system.
