GREENSBORO -- Cone Health, parent hospital system to Reidsville's Annie Penn Hospital, announced Thursday it needs donations of mask, eye protection and gloves from corporations, community organizations and individuals for patient treatment and staff protection during the COVID-19 crisis.
“As part of our efforts to do everything possible to meet current and future care needs of our community and to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, we are reaching out to organizations and individuals who may have essential medical and cleaning supplies,” Michelle Schneider, Cone's vice president and chief philanthropy officer, said in a news release.
“The safety of our patients, team members and community is our top priority and we appreciate your help during this unprecedented time.”
Bracing in preparation for increased COVID-19 patient loads, Cone Health has been conserving supplies of personal protective equipment, known as PPE, while day-to-day supplies have dwindled due to increased precautionary measures by staff in care and testing.
To strengthen its preparedness, Cone needs the following to disperse across its multi-county service area.
Most Urgent Needs
o N95 masks (medical or industrial)
o Surgical masks
o Goggles, safety glasses
o Sealed, individually packaged medical-grade swabs for testing
o Disposable surgical gowns (not cloth)
o Shoe covers
o Hair/head caps
We Cannot Accept the Following Items:
o Materials for creating handmade masks and PPE
o Visibly soiled or used items
o Cloth hospital gowns
o Opened boxes of gloves, gowns, masks (Boxes must be unopened)
o Handmade masks in small quantities. If you have the capacity to manufacture 500 or more masks to standardized specifications, please email Institutional.Advancement@conehealth.com.
Those who wish to donate supplies should visit: conehealth.com/covid-donation to share details. Donations of items in larger quantities will be prioritized. Cone Health will coordinate pick-up of supplies. Please do not bring items to the hospitals, officials said.
The hospital administrator said that has Cone continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the region, the list of needed items may change.
Monetary donations made to the same website are also helpful as the hospital system works to expedite care and respond quickly to the pandemic's challenges, the release said. Cone Health continues, Schneider said, to promote social distancing practices.
Meanwhile, Gildan Yarns in Eden donated 320 N-95 masks to the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. The DHHS has run very low on personal protective equipment in recent days due to increased need arising in area medical facilities from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Rockingham County Health and Human Services has assisted with supplying some healthcare facilities with needed personal-protective equipment, as it becomes available," said Felissa Ferrell, department director, via a news release.
“Public Health is dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of our community. This donation will not only give our frontline workers the materials they need to protect themselves, but will assist us in protecting our entire community,” Ferrell said in the release.
As a textile manufacturer, Gildan stocks N95 masks for its workers to protect them from inhaling certain airborne particles during production processes. And since Gildan has halted all production at its facilities to comply with public health social distancing guidelines, masks at the Eden plant were available.
"Gildan is responding to needs caused by the pandemic,” said Chuck Ward, president of the Gildan Yarns, in the press statement. “We want to ensure we especially give back to the communities in which we operate. These communities and their workforce are the heart of our business.”
The gesture is appreciated, said Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler.
"Gildan has always been a stellar leader in our Community. They have really been a ray of light in these difficult times due to the shortage of personal-protection equipment,'' Metzler said in the news release. "It is good to know that during these unprecedented times Gildan has come through to assist our county in providing quality services."
For more information or if you have questions about ways to help the county's HHS department, contact Tara Martin, Economic Development Marketing Manager at tmartin@co.rockingham.nc.us.
