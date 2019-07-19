The City of Reidsville received a boost this month to its planned sesquicentennial celebration in 2023 through a $10,000 donation from Commonwealth Brands.
The donation will go towards the construction of a clock tower on the south side entrance of the city.
The clock will kick off “Reidsville150” in 2023, a year-long celebration of 150 years of incorporation for the city.
In June, City Council approved the purchase of property that will become the clock tower’s home.
The land across from the fire station, at the intersection of Scales and Williams streets, will become the clock tower’s home.
The clock will be constructed by Verdin Clock Company and will resemble a similar structure in Thomasville.
Materials used will also tie in with the roofing design at Market Square.
Assistant City Manager Chris Phillips, who leads the staff committee responsible for developing the sesquicentennial celebration, said the clock will take approximately a year to construct.
Community involvement will be sought for the project, Phillips said in a news release.
Commonwealth is the first local industry to donate to the clock.
“We are very pleased to be able to contribute to this endeavor and to show our appreciation for all of the support that the City of Reidsville and this community has provided for our factory,” said Factory Manager Ken Barnwell. “This factory has been here for over 120 years and has been an integral part of the history of Reidsville.”
Leaders are exploring the possibility of a brick base around the clock, which would give individuals, groups and businesses a chance to inscribe a block that will forever remain at the structure.
City officials said that more details about the clock project will be coming at a later date.
Leaders are exploring the possibility of a brick base around the clock, which would give individuals, groups and businesses a chance to inscribe a block that will forever remain at the structure.