WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Commission has approved a $363,186 incentive agreement with Iowa-based Pella Corporation.
The agreement will be paid out through two phases during a five-year period.
As part of the arrangement, the window and door manufacturer has agreed to invest a minimum of $10 million in new taxable machinery, equipment and real property improvements by the end of 2019.
The industrial leader, which announced plans in early May to create 125 jobs in Reidsville, is also required to invest an additional minimum of $5.57 million by the end of 2020 as part of Phase II of the agreement.
The privately-held manufacturing giant of commercial and residential building products announced last month that it plans to make patio doors and its 250 Series vinyl windows locally.
Pella is slated to renovate its new facilities — a former “spec” building at 310 Rockingham Drive, near Holiday Inn Express — with production set to start by the fourth quarter.
According to the performance agreement, Pella is required to create, fill and maintain 65 full-time employees by the end of this year.
In addition, 30 more openings are required to be filled by the end of 2020, as well as 2021.
According to the arrangement, the positions will pay an average annual wage of $41,648 and offer medical benefits.
The agreement is the second landed by Pella, which was approved for a Job Development Investment Grant by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee prior to the expansion announcement.
And it allows for potential reimbursement of up just over $1.2 million over a 12-year span.
During that time frame, the state estimates Pella’s expansion in the county will grow the state’s economy by around $247 million.
According to previous reporting by the News & Observer, Reidsville was one of three finalists for the corporation’s planned expansion on the East Coast.
The Raliegh-based newspaper reported that finalist cities Fort Mill, South Carolina, and La Cross, Virginia, offered Pella $2.5 million and $2.9 million in incentives, respectively.
Once online, the 150,000-square-foot Reidsville site will become Pella’s 17th manufacturing location in the United States.
The Southeast regional hub will also help increase production capacity to support Pella’s four existing vinyl facilities.
Following the announcement, Pella, with more than 7,000 employees nationwide, has drawn heavy interest from the local workforce.
Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler told the commission during their last regular meeting on May 20 that the corporation had received 124 applications in the first 12 hours openings were announced on Pella’s website.
Current job postings there include: senior engineer, production schedule, production lead, and maintenance technician positions.
Pella has also posted quality technician, engineering specialist, finance assistant, and senior IT field technician openings.