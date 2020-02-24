STOKESDALE — Frank Oshinski has filled his world with collections that go ‘round and ‘round.
Trains run on time around the oval track in his garage where shelves house Lionel model engines that date back to the 1920s. Cars and engines sit at the ready like soldiers, almost too many to count.
And 45s spin out music from most every genre on Oshinski’s prized 1965 Rock-Ola jukebox. The sleek Grand Prix II model throws an aqua glow on the livingroom from its recessed turntable as Oshinski fires up “Beggin’ ’’ by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
“I use it all the time,’’ Oshinski says, smiling. “I load it up with whatever music we feel like hearing. I’ve got winter songs, summer songs, different songs for different times of year. And the grand kids love it. They use it, too,’’ he says as grandson Patrick dries dishes to the tune in the kitchen.
Most of all, the jukebox showcases Oshinski’s impressive collection of 5000-plus 45 records.
“I started collecting them mostly after I got out of the service and got married,’’ said the Navy veteran, 69. “At first, I just found the music I liked, and then I started collecting music that had significance or importance at the time … like protest songs ... and folk music.’’
A guestroom closet of his Price Farm Road home is filled floor to ceiling with vintage record boxes, all carefully indexed with headers such as “Vietnam Era,’’ “Led Zepplin’’ and “Beatles.’’
The first record Oshinski ever bought, in fact, was the Beatles’ “She Loves Me,’’ he said.
A former truck driver, forced to retire on disability due to back injuries, Oshinksi has spent most weekends of his adult life combing through yard sales, flea markets and specialty collectible shows for rare records and unusual train cars, parts, and the like.
More than a need to amass items, collecting is about a wish to connect to the past and warm memories associated with music and trains, Oshinski explained.
“I like thinking back to a time when I heard a certain song,’’ he said, noting that “California Girls” by the Beach Boys was playing on a warm afternoon he shared with friends he grew up with on Long Island. He traces his index finger over the top of the Rock-Ola and finds the hit song, assigned its letter and number.
“And my kids like the music, the grand kids like the music,’’ Oshinski said.
His love of trains is rooted in very early childhood. As a two-year-old in 1952, Oshinski received a gleaming Lionel train set for Christmas from his parents, a gift he cherished and builds upon today.
While he no longer has the original train set, Oshinski has collected a vast array of Lionel engines and train cars that date back to the 1920s. He said he favors the retro styling of the iron horses, pausing to twist the key of a wind-up engine he counts among his oldest treasures.
Chugging through a papier mache tunnel, a handsome engine emits a delicate plume of smoke and sounds a soft whistle. Oshinski smiles from his post at the “football,’’ — a large control where he can switch the train set on and off and adjust speed.
Even a granddaughter fancies the trains, Oshinksi said. “She asked me what was gonna happen to all of this stuff when I’m gone,’’ he said. In response, Oshinski prepared a full train set to leave to the grandchild, delighted at her interest.
Oshinski’s wife, Katherine teases him about his need to collect multiples of items. “The term “back ups’’ comes up a lot,’’ she said with a chuckle.
While she has enjoyed joining Oshinski on his quest to find records and trains, his wife reminds that marriage to a prolific collector requires “patience and flexibility.’’
For example, you have to realize that collections can overtake common space in a household or dominate the décor, she said, pointing to a print of a steam engine hanging in the living room.
The considerate Oshinski mitigates this dominance by keeping his wife well supplied with her favorite books. And through his flea market and thrift store adventures, he brings home plenty of reading material at a good price. “I can find just about anything,’’ he said with a smile.
