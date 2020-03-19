EDEN -- Eden City Hall began restricting visitors at noon on Thursday, falling in step with Rockingham County government's response to the threat of COVID-19.
City Hall will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and an attendant will greet visitors at the building's entrance to try and handle business in the fresh air when possible.
City officials ask that citizens call ahead before visiting City Hall so officials can determine whether they might best assist by phone, email, mail or drop box.
Bills may easily be paid at the drop box in the City Hall circle drive, online at www.edennc.us, or by calling (336) 623-2110 (Option 1).
The following is a list of other switchboard options at the City Hall number: Option 2: Planning, Inspections and Code Enforcement Option 3: Parks and Recreation Option 4: Municipal Services Option 5: Human Resources Option 6: Engineering Option 7: Economic Development and Tourism Option 8: Administration – Manager, Attorney and Clerk Option 9: Fire
If unsure which department you need to speak with, dial Option 8 and an operator will direct your call.
In a Thursday morning press release, officials said the city's goal is to "protect the health and welfare of you – our citizens – as well as our employees. We want to be here for you through every step of this unpredictable situation, and in order to do that, we want to follow recommendations from The White House, Centers for Disease Control, State, and beyond that suggest we limit contact and social interaction during this ordeal.''
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.