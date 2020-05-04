STONEVILLE — For Laura Gaffney, giving back to the community in this time of need has been warming for the soul.
Reverberating through her kindness are the wonderful flavors of homemade chicken noodle soup and banana bread, which she has made from scratch in an effort to help serve over 30 families in the region.
Inspired by the Stokes-Rock-Caswell COVID-19 Relief Network group on Facebook, the Stoneville resident and construction scheduler drew up a blue print for helping out.
Founded by Rockingham County Education Foundation Executive Director Jenny Edwards, the Facebook group has become the local hub for community members as they seek information on how COVID-19 is impacting local communities.
From store shelf updates to assistance efforts, the network has become a key resource in these times.
“The group was made to help people in our community and I started seeing offers to help and volunteers making deliveries and picking things up,” Gaffney said of the public group that now counts roughly 4,400 members. “I found the community to be awesome and I just wanted to be a part of it. Really, I was just inspired by other people and I thought to myself: What can I do to help?”
She found her answer in classic noodle soup — an offering that Gaffney chose because it was not only yummy and nutritious, but serves as one of the greatest comfort foods of all time.
“There are people that don’t have mobility, they don’t have cars, they don’t have a way to get out of their house. And there are a lot of people that are scared to get out of their house right now,” said Gaffney. “So, I figured, let me just put some stuff together, make my soup and deliver it to those folks who need it.”
While running two soup crock pots at once for several days, Gaffney also found time to make scrumptious banana bread to go with it.
On March 28, after making and packaging 33 servings, Gaffney and her daughter’s family took to the road to deliver.
In separate cars, the team covered all directions — delivering to doors of residents in Rockingham, Caswell, Stokes and Surry counties.
Gaffney, who says through giving she has gotten back just as much — if not more — is ready for round two.
This time, she’s pouring her heart and soul into making chicken and dumplings for those who are struggling. And deliveries are planned for May 8.
"I want to be part of the community that is looking out for other people and helping where they can,” Gaffney said of the network. “ … It would be so easy to curl up in your cave and wait for it to go by, but that’s just not how they are. That’s why I wanted to be a part of this.”
For more information or to join the Stokes-Rock-Cas Neighbor to Neighbor Relief Network on Facebook, visit facebook.com/groups/CasRockStokesCovid19support.
