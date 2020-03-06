Reidsville resident Bria Pass, the older sister of Rams junior basketball player Breon Pass, is one of two people facing criminal charges by the Creedmoor Police Department as the result of an altercation between fans which occurred at the fourth round 2A NCHSAA State playoff game at South Granville last Tuesday.
Pass, 26, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing, and delaying a public officer. The other man charged is Creedmoor resident Tyrell Thorpe, 20, who faces charges of disorderly conduct. Thorpe has also been banned from all Granville County Public School property according to a Creedmoor Police Department press release.
The incident that led to the charges occurred with South Granville leading Reidsville by 4 points.
Reidsville called a timeout with 19.1 seconds remaining in the game and Thorpe, who was seated in the student section, grabbed a sign from a woman and ran around the court celebrating. As the man made his way past the back court area, police allege he pushed past an officer, stepped onto the court, and stopped in front of the Reidsville bench. Video shows him in the close personal space of the Reidsville players and coaching staff waving the pro South Granville sign in the face of several players. Officers restrained him on the floor and removed him from the facility.
As police began to clear the floor, a second incident involving Ms. Pass unfolded that drew fans to the floor from the stands which led law enforcement officials to disperse pepper spray in an attempt to restore order. The pepper spray quickly spread throughout the gymnasium, which forced the game to be stopped.
“Ms. Pass entered the gym at the conclusion of the first incident, visually saw her brother and his teammates in distress, and attempted to go to them as others had done earlier. It is at that point that she was physically contacted by law enforcement and then taken to the ground. Ms. Pass now understands that she, as well as the other multitude of spectators and fans should not have been on the court . . . I am hopeful that once this case is reviewed in its totality by the District Attorney’s office, that a proper and just decision will be made regarding its disposition,” said her attorney Jason Ross.
In a news release law enforcement officials said after reviewing several videos of the event as well as interviewing a number of witnesses, proper procedures were followed.
“It is certainly upsetting that the actions of two individuals can overshadow the hard work and dedication of these student athletes and coaching staffs,” said Creedmoor Police Department Chief Keith King in the release. “The police department appreciates the cooperation of both Reidsville and South Granville High Schools throughout this investigative process.”
Ross, who is also the Reidsville basketball coach, said everyone involved just wants to move on from the unfortunate episode and do right in the eyes of law enforcement and court officials.
“Over the past 48 hours and in the capacity of Ms. Pass’ attorney, I have been in constant contact with the chief of police in Creedmoor as he and his detectives have been conducting their investigation. I can say that I am very disappointed that they decided to file a criminal summons against Ms. Pass. She was at the game to support the Rams basketball team as a fan and had an unfortunate interaction with law enforcement. After reviewing footage of the entire incident, it is clear that when the first individual entered the Reidsville basketball team huddle and was subsequently apprehended by law enforcement, Ms. Pass was not even in the gymnasium at the time of the first incident,” Ross said.
Bria is an assistant girls basketball coach at Reidsville and she and her brother are the siblings of the late Curtis Pass, who died June 21, 2019 due to repertory complications. Curtis, a former Reidsville All-Conference star basketball player, was the Rams varsity head coach from 2016 to 2019. Breon played for his father as the starting point guard in both his freshman and sophomore years.
The final 19.1 seconds was played on Thursday night in a closed setting where fans were not allowed to watch with South Granville winning 72-69. They advance to the 2A eastern regional championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Farmville Central. The game will be played at East Carolina University's Minges Coliseum in Greenville.
